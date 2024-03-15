Trying out 5 menu items from Smoke and Soul’s Bridge of Don lunch stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trying out 5 menu items from Smoke and Soul’s Bridge of Don lunch stop

Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson launched Smoke and Soul seven years ago in October.

Abby Ross and I stopped by The Old Smiddy yesterday. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Abby Ross and I stopped by The Old Smiddy yesterday. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair and Abby Ross

Travelling America has been on my bucket list for years now. And yesterday, I felt as though that journey had finally started.

But here’s the twist, I was actually on the outskirts of Bridge of Don.

The Old Smiddy interior.
The well-loved Smoke and Soul branding.

A lot of you will be aware that barbecue and smoked meat gurus Smoke and Soul opened their latest venture The Old Smiddy, located in the firm’s smokehouse, at the beginning of February.

I fall into that category. And my first visit exceeded all expectations with the interior, food and overall atmosphere transporting me to the South of the US (or at least what I hope/envision it to be like anyway).

There’s plenty of greenery inside.

On entering, it’s the aromas from the grill that hit you first.

There’s high wood beam ceilings, metal wall detailing, fairy lights, and sofas and benches for dining, among other things. Abby Ross – who joined me on the trip – and I were in awe.

Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson at Smoke and Soul’s other venue, The FirePit, in the former Six Degrees North unit on Littlejohn Street in the city centre.
A lot of work has gone into the space at Bridge of Don.

Having launched Smoke and Soul seven years ago in October (and going full-time with the business roughly five years ago), it’s undeniable that co-owners and couple Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson are a force to reckoned with as they continue to take the local food and drink scene by storm.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at The Old Smiddy, and our ratings for each…

Double cheeseburger

Abby and I went the whole hog with our order. On top of what we requested, Corey made a few recommendations, so it couldn’t be helped…

A smash burger had to be on the cards, so we went for a double cheeseburger (£11) with streaky bacon (£1.50), rocket leaves, pickled gherkins and crispy onions (50p each).

The pair of us couldn’t wait to tuck in…

The total cost came to £14.

The golden-brown bun was soft and fluffy with a slightly crisp exterior. How it managed to keep the contents intact is beyond me, but it did.

Everything married well together. The rocket was earthy, the cheese was tangy, the bacon was smoky. I could go on but we’d be here all day.

Our double cheeseburger.
Let’s take a moment to praise the amazing cross section.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 5/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Mac and cheese

In the menu’s ‘comfort food’ section, we quickly spotted mac and cheese. With jalapenos and bacon in the mix, it’s priced at £7.50.

This was a triumph.

Our mac and cheese deserved nothing less than top marks.

Toppings are often scattered across the top of the dish alone. I know what you’re thinking — well, obviously? But this mac and cheese had finely chopped jalapenos and crispy bacon throughout it, from top to bottom.

Trust me, we were smiling whilst digging in.

It had a fair kick, which we both loved. The combination of crunchy bacon and creamy pasta made for the perfect mouthful.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

The Reuben

After revealing that the Smoke and Soul sandwich option The Reuben was on our order to front of house member Jackie, she told us it was a favourite of hers.

This is for good reason.

The Reuben is a popular choice at The Old Smiddy, and it just so happens to be the name of Corey and Lindsay’s son.

Made up of house smoked salt beef, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and swiss cheese in a pretzel bun, the £8 dish is perfect if you’re after a quick pick-me-up that’s on the relatively lighter side (compared to a fair few of the other menu items).

The meat was the standout for me and despite being described as salty, it didn’t overpower.

Abby with her share of the treat.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

BBQ slow smoked ribs, skin-on fries and coleslaw

While this dish didn’t appear on the menu, I was over the moon when Corey said that he and the kitchen team were keen to serve us a portion of ribs – served with chips and coleslaw. It cost us £11.

The portion included four succulent ribs.
Incredibly tender, the meat fell off the bone.

The tender, smoky meat had a crisp bark and fell right off the bone. They weren’t too messy either, despite Abby making a quick trip to wash her hands before we moved on to our next plate.

Smiles all round.

The fries were fantastic too. And while I’ve always said I’m not the biggest fan of coleslaw, this portion has made me reconsider…

Ratings:

  • Abby: 5/5
  • Karla: 5/5

Homemade tattie wedges

Another recommendation was the homemade tattie wedges (£5). This was on the specials menu and could be served with sour cream and spring onions or buffalo sauce.

We went for the latter.

Topped with buffalo sauce, the wedges were hefty.
They were cooked well.

The crispy skin was incredible, also boasting a nice smokiness that packed a punch. The pair of us dug in with forks and knives, however, these are definitely better (and easier) eaten using your fingers.

I would have loved a bit more heat in the buffalo sauce, but enjoyed its sweet (and almost fruity) flavour.

While we didn’t finish all our dishes from The Old Smiddy (I know, what a shock), everything was demolished last night by our families.

Ratings:

  • Abby: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

The Old Smiddy is without a doubt a must-visit.

If you find yourself passing the Murcar roundabout or fancy some wholesome, barbecue grub, then be sure to check it out.

Our dishes in all their glory.

Lindsay and Corey are in the midst of a £50,000 crowd-funder to cover the costs of the overhaul of their Littlejohn Street venue, The Firepit. Every little helps, so visit www.smokeandsoul.co.uk/pages/crowdfunder for more information on that too.

