Trying out 5 menu items from Smoke and Soul’s Bridge of Don lunch stop

Travelling America has been on my bucket list for years now. And yesterday, I felt as though that journey had finally started.

But here’s the twist, I was actually on the outskirts of Bridge of Don.

A lot of you will be aware that barbecue and smoked meat gurus Smoke and Soul opened their latest venture The Old Smiddy, located in the firm’s smokehouse, at the beginning of February.

I fall into that category. And my first visit exceeded all expectations with the interior, food and overall atmosphere transporting me to the South of the US (or at least what I hope/envision it to be like anyway).

On entering, it’s the aromas from the grill that hit you first.

There’s high wood beam ceilings, metal wall detailing, fairy lights, and sofas and benches for dining, among other things. Abby Ross – who joined me on the trip – and I were in awe.

Having launched Smoke and Soul seven years ago in October (and going full-time with the business roughly five years ago), it’s undeniable that co-owners and couple Corey Milne and Lindsay Jackson are a force to reckoned with as they continue to take the local food and drink scene by storm.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at The Old Smiddy, and our ratings for each…

Double cheeseburger

Abby and I went the whole hog with our order. On top of what we requested, Corey made a few recommendations, so it couldn’t be helped…

A smash burger had to be on the cards, so we went for a double cheeseburger (£11) with streaky bacon (£1.50), rocket leaves, pickled gherkins and crispy onions (50p each).

The total cost came to £14.

The golden-brown bun was soft and fluffy with a slightly crisp exterior. How it managed to keep the contents intact is beyond me, but it did.

Everything married well together. The rocket was earthy, the cheese was tangy, the bacon was smoky. I could go on but we’d be here all day.

Ratings:

Abby: 5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Mac and cheese

In the menu’s ‘comfort food’ section, we quickly spotted mac and cheese. With jalapenos and bacon in the mix, it’s priced at £7.50.

This was a triumph.

Toppings are often scattered across the top of the dish alone. I know what you’re thinking — well, obviously? But this mac and cheese had finely chopped jalapenos and crispy bacon throughout it, from top to bottom.

It had a fair kick, which we both loved. The combination of crunchy bacon and creamy pasta made for the perfect mouthful.

Ratings:

Abby: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

The Reuben

After revealing that the Smoke and Soul sandwich option The Reuben was on our order to front of house member Jackie, she told us it was a favourite of hers.

This is for good reason.

Made up of house smoked salt beef, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and swiss cheese in a pretzel bun, the £8 dish is perfect if you’re after a quick pick-me-up that’s on the relatively lighter side (compared to a fair few of the other menu items).

The meat was the standout for me and despite being described as salty, it didn’t overpower.

Ratings:

Abby: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

BBQ slow smoked ribs, skin-on fries and coleslaw

While this dish didn’t appear on the menu, I was over the moon when Corey said that he and the kitchen team were keen to serve us a portion of ribs – served with chips and coleslaw. It cost us £11.

The tender, smoky meat had a crisp bark and fell right off the bone. They weren’t too messy either, despite Abby making a quick trip to wash her hands before we moved on to our next plate.

The fries were fantastic too. And while I’ve always said I’m not the biggest fan of coleslaw, this portion has made me reconsider…

Ratings:

Abby: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

Homemade tattie wedges

Another recommendation was the homemade tattie wedges (£5). This was on the specials menu and could be served with sour cream and spring onions or buffalo sauce.

We went for the latter.

The crispy skin was incredible, also boasting a nice smokiness that packed a punch. The pair of us dug in with forks and knives, however, these are definitely better (and easier) eaten using your fingers.

I would have loved a bit more heat in the buffalo sauce, but enjoyed its sweet (and almost fruity) flavour.

Ratings:

Abby: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

The Old Smiddy is without a doubt a must-visit.

If you find yourself passing the Murcar roundabout or fancy some wholesome, barbecue grub, then be sure to check it out.

Lindsay and Corey are in the midst of a £50,000 crowd-funder to cover the costs of the overhaul of their Littlejohn Street venue, The Firepit. Every little helps, so visit www.smokeandsoul.co.uk/pages/crowdfunder for more information on that too.

