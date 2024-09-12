Aberdeen Freshers 2024: 9 must-visit cocktail bars in the city centre

Aberdeen Freshers Week 2024 is right around the corner, so let’s take a look at the best bars in the city for cocktails.

Whether you love a long, fruity number, a blended daiquiri, a classic whisky sour or a strong margarita, there are plenty of great bars serving drinks to suit all tastes in the Granite City.

Getting your tipple fix should prove a breeze.

The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist is one of Aberdeen’s most stylish cocktail bars.

I, for one, am a big fan.

The interior has the wow-factor, as does the fun drinks menu that features favourites like the Hollaback Girl, Passion Fruit and Mango Sour, and Vanilla Espress.

Address: 67 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Siberia Bar

Boasting a drink to suit all tastes, the diverse cocktail line-up at Siberia Bar features a range of locally sourced products.

Based on Belmont Street, the bar has in- and outdoor areas to enjoy your cocktail, as well as tempting sweet and savoury dishes.

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

The Ivy Lodge

With seating for up to 300 guests, you’ll have a blast at The Ivy Lodge.

You can take advantage of the heated outdoor beer garden (should the weather be on our side) or sip away at a drink in the spacious upstairs bar area.

There’s even street food on the cards should you be feeling peckish.

Address: 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY

21 Crimes

Located in Union Street’s steak restaurant Vovem, 21 Crimes boasts a distinct vintage-style interior and is considered the city’s most elusive bar by many.

Its entire concept is inspired by the 21 offenses that resulted in deportation to Australian penal colonies in the 1920s.

Address: 254 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TN

Paramount

Paramount will be among the hottest bars to head to during Aberdeen Freshers Week 2024.

It recently underwent a £400,000 revamp, with the furniture, bar area, floors and lighting all being upgraded.

A new drink and cocktail menu has been made too. However, regulars can relax as the famous Charlie Sheen shot is still on offer.

Address: 23-25 Bon-Accord Street, Aberdeen AB11 6EA

Revolution

Revolution is best known for its Instagrammable drinks, sharing pitcher cocktails and fruity shots.

Split over two levels, it’ll be a great spot to visit throughout Aberdeen Freshers Week 2024 – whether you fancy relaxing with your pals or staying out until the early hours.

Address: 25 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Dusk

Based in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End, Dusk is an intimate and stylish lounge serving the finest classic and original cocktails, boutique spirits and specialist craft ales.

The bar is open from Tuesday to Thursday. Click here for information on Dusk Bar’s opening hours.

Address: 45 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

ShapeShifters

It’s been almost one year since ShapeShifters opened its doors to the public – and business has been booming ever since.

Located on Windmill Brae, the venue stands out from the crowd as not only is it a cocktail bar, but it also offers escape room experiences.

Address: 15-17 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen AB11 6HU

Revolución de Cuba

Revolución de Cuba takes you on a tropical escape, even on the dullest of days.

The spot provides an authentic Cuban bar experience that’ll leave you wanting to go back for more.

Expect a range of daiquiris, gin and tonics, martinis and mojitos on the menu – and be sure to have a fiesta.

Address: Academy Centre Courtyard, Aberdeen AB10 1LB

