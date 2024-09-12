Aberdeen Freshers 2024: 9 must-visit cocktail bars in the city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeen Freshers 2024: 9 must-visit cocktail bars in the city centre

If you've recently moved to the Granite City and love a cocktail, then this list is for you.

Aberdeen bars are preparing to welcome thousands of freshers in the coming weeks. Image: Wullie Marr
By Karla Sinclair

Aberdeen Freshers Week 2024 is right around the corner, so let’s take a look at the best bars in the city for cocktails.

Whether you love a long, fruity number, a blended daiquiri, a classic whisky sour or a strong margarita, there are plenty of great bars serving drinks to suit all tastes in the Granite City.

Getting your tipple fix should prove a breeze.

The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist is one of Aberdeen’s most stylish cocktail bars.

I, for one, am a big fan.

The interior has the wow-factor, as does the fun drinks menu that features favourites like the Hollaback Girl, Passion Fruit and Mango Sour, and Vanilla Espress.

Address: 67 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

A Vanilla Espress at Aberdeen cocktail bar, The Spiritualist.
A Spiritualist Vanilla Espress. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Siberia Bar

Boasting a drink to suit all tastes, the diverse cocktail line-up at Siberia Bar features a range of locally sourced products.

Based on Belmont Street, the bar has in- and outdoor areas to enjoy your cocktail, as well as tempting sweet and savoury dishes.

Address: 9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JR

Cocktail at Siberia Bar on Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
Siberia is located on Belmont Street, which will be a popular spot during Aberdeen Freshers Week 2024. Image: Wullie Marr

The Ivy Lodge

With seating for up to 300 guests, you’ll have a blast at The Ivy Lodge.

You can take advantage of the heated outdoor beer garden (should the weather be on our side) or sip away at a drink in the spacious upstairs bar area.

There’s even street food on the cards should you be feeling peckish.

Address: 62-64 Shiprow, Aberdeen AB11 5BY

Interior of The Ivy Lodge
Aberdeen cocktail bar The Ivy Lodge has something for everyone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

21 Crimes

Located in Union Street’s steak restaurant Vovem, 21 Crimes boasts a distinct vintage-style interior and is considered the city’s most elusive bar by many.

Its entire concept is inspired by the 21 offenses that resulted in deportation to Australian penal colonies in the 1920s.

Address: 254 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TN

Cocktail at 21 Crimes
You’ll find 21 Crimes under Vovem on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Paramount

Paramount will be among the hottest bars to head to during Aberdeen Freshers Week 2024.

It recently underwent a £400,000 revamp, with the furniture, bar area, floors and lighting all being upgraded.

A new drink and cocktail menu has been made too. However, regulars can relax as the famous Charlie Sheen shot is still on offer.

Address: 23-25 Bon-Accord Street, Aberdeen AB11 6EA

Inside Paramount bar in Aberdeen.
£400,000 has been invested in Paramount. Image credit: Signature Group

Revolution

Revolution is best known for its Instagrammable drinks, sharing pitcher cocktails and fruity shots.

Split over two levels, it’ll be a great spot to visit throughout Aberdeen Freshers Week 2024 – whether you fancy relaxing with your pals or staying out until the early hours.

Address: 25 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

A classic pornstar martini at Revolution.
A classic pornstar martini. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dusk

Based in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End, Dusk is an intimate and stylish lounge serving the finest classic and original cocktails, boutique spirits and specialist craft ales.

The bar is open from Tuesday to Thursday. Click here for information on Dusk Bar’s opening hours.

Address: 45 Langstane Place, Aberdeen AB11 6EN

Drink at Dusk Bar.
Dusk boasts an intimate and stylish setting. Image: Chris Sumner

ShapeShifters

It’s been almost one year since ShapeShifters opened its doors to the public – and business has been booming ever since.

Located on Windmill Brae, the venue stands out from the crowd as not only is it a cocktail bar, but it also offers escape room experiences.

Address: 15-17 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen AB11 6HU

A drink at Aberdeen cocktail bar, ShapeShifters.
ShapeShifters also offers escape room experiences. Image credit: ShapeShifters | Grant Anderson

Revolución de Cuba

Revolución de Cuba takes you on a tropical escape, even on the dullest of days.

The spot provides an authentic Cuban bar experience that’ll leave you wanting to go back for more.

Expect a range of daiquiris, gin and tonics, martinis and mojitos on the menu – and be sure to have a fiesta.

Address: Academy Centre Courtyard, Aberdeen AB10 1LB

Daiquiris at Aberdeen cocktail bar Revolución de Cuba.
Daiquiris feature on the menu at Aberdeen cocktail bar Revolución de Cuba. Image: Jim Irvine

Conversation