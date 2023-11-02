Aberdeen bar ShapeShifters receives ‘tremendous response’ from locals, with more than 1,500 customers since opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen bar ShapeShifters receives ‘tremendous response’ from locals, with more than 1,500 customers since opening

The Windmill Brae venue officially opened its doors on Friday, September 29.

The owners of the ShapeShifters bar in Aberdeen
Gilan and Hollie Kelly are the owners of the unique new bar on Windmill Brae. Image: Supplied by ShapeShifters
By Karla Sinclair

It has been roughly four weeks since Aberdeen locals were introduced to ShapeShifters, a unique venue serving up escape room experiences and cocktails in the city centre.

Located on Windmill Brae, the business was launched by husband and wife Gilan and Hollie Kelly, who invested more than £500,000 into bringing ShapeShifters to life.

ShapeShifters cocktail bar and escape rooms.
Inside the new-look venue. Image: Supplied by ShapeShifters

And since Friday, September 29 (the venue’s official opening date) the couple and their team of highly-skilled mixologists have welcomed upwards of 1,500 customers through its doors.

During opening weekend alone, roughly 600 people stopped by to check it out for themselves.

ShapeShifters: All you need to know about the Aberdeen venue — which is spread across 6,500ft

Friday, September 29 (the venue’s official opening date) is open from 9.30am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and 9.30am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are 12 cocktails — six with alcohol and six with no/low alcohol — up for grabs, all featuring sustainable and premium ingredients.

The Harvest Moon, High Wire Act, Happy Landings and Moment of Clarity are among the options.

The Moment of Clarity cocktail
The Moment of Clarity cocktail. Image: Supplied by ShapeShifters | Grant Anderson

Moment of Clarity features a silky smooth rum punch infused with Mars Bar, and is served on the rocks with a hint of spice and tea.

Hollie said: “[During] opening weekend we welcomed over 600 people through the door.

“In our first two weeks, we had already uncovered some [menu] favourites — the Happy Landings and Moment of Clarity.

Hollie Kelly at the bar
Hollie Kelly. Image: Supplied by ShapeShifters

“At the time, we had sold over 400 Happy Landings and 250 of our Moment of Clarity.”

As for the 6,500ft venue’s escape rooms, there are four in total.

One of the games, The Resurrectionist, is for two-to-six players. It requires you to step back in time to discover the secrets of 19th-century Aberdonian anatomist, Dr Andrew Moir.

‘The response has been tremendous’, says co-founder

Hollie said: “The response to the combined activity offering of cocktails and escape rooms has been tremendous but we’d still like to see many more locals come in for a casual cocktail and visit to the cocktail bar.”

Keen to introduce small plates and brunch dishes to the mix as well, Gilan and Hollie have launched food at ShapeShifters in the past two weeks.

A small plate of salad from ShapeShifters in Aberdeen.
From today, customers can order small plates. Image: Supplied by ShapeShifters | Alexander West

Brunch is available from 11am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays, while small plates can be enjoyed from 4pm to 10pm Thursday to Sunday (from today).

If you’re stopping by for brunch, expect huevos rancheros, avocado and eggs on toast, loaded pancakes, miso aubergine, mushrooms on toast, French toast and falafel.

Frickles, barbecue asparagus, Padron peppers, pan con tomate, spiced hummus and pitta, shredded beef, and chicken tacos feature on the small plates list.

A cocktail from the bar, Happy Landings
Does anyone fancy the bar’s Happy Landings cocktail? Image: Supplied by ShapeShifters | Grant Anderson

“At the moment we’ve had over 1,500 different individuals visit this month with a large number of enquiries and advance bookings for team building events spanning as far as spring next year,” added Hollie.

For bookings and more information, call 07387 476132 or email bookings@shapeshiftersuk.com.

