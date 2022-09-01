‘Why I traded global travel in the oil industry to be a carer in Macduff’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retired north-east oil industry manager has spoken about why he changed careers to become a carer – and how it’s his most rewarding role yet.

Alan Thomson, 61, had an exciting career in the energy sector which took him to events across the world – including Africa, Russia, France and Germany.

However, he felt it was time for a new challenge and worked as a lorry driver for two years.

Alan and his wife, who works for the NHS, planned to retire, but she ended up returning to help retrain others – motivating him to look for another role as well.

“I went to the job centre just to see what there was,” he recalled.

“The woman behind the counter asked: ‘Have you ever thought about going into the care sector?'”

‘Never thought he was any different’

After discussing what the role entails, Alan was told he was going to be a “perfect fit” to support individuals with disabilities who aim to live independently.

Since taking on the role with Mears, working three days a week, Alan has realised his caring nature has always been a part of him since growing up with a relative with learning difficulties.

“I think it’s always been there, when I was brought up, my cousin had severe learning difficulties and I was always there for him as a child.

“He was two years older than me, but I never thought he was any different, we used to be together all the time,” he said.

‘Oil industry was all about making money’

Alan, from Aberchirder, now has a fresh perspective on what’s really important and what the priorities in his life should be.

“I didn’t realise I had so much patience,” he said.

“It calms you down and makes you think the little things that trouble me are nothing compared to what the service user goes through on a daily basis.

“It makes you look at your own life and appreciate it.”

Alan added: “When I worked in the oil industry it was all about making money, looking and acting a certain way.

“You don’t have to do that in the job I’m in now, you just have to be there as a caring person to look after them the same way you would do for your children.”

Alan feels he’s gained more job satisfaction from his current role than in all the years of working in the oil industry.

“You go into your service user and you know you’re there to keep everything calm, to keep them safe and you get a smile every so often.

“When you get a little pat on the shoulder and a smile, that’s the reward I get, the fact that I’m helping somebody out.”

Read more:

Aberdeen dad launches his own recruitment app after struggling to find carer for daughter

Care worker to swim 22 miles to raise funds for Aberdeen charity Archway

Orkney’s unsung heroes: The care worker raising thousands of pounds for dogs in need