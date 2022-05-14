Aberdeen dad launches his own recruitment app after struggling to find carer for daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen dad launches his own recruitment app after struggling to find carer for daughter

By Denny Andonova
May 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Colin Rawlinson with his recruitment platform, which he created to attract more care workers to Aberdeen.
Colin Rawlinson has opened up about the challenges many in the north-east face after he spent months trying to find a carer for his autistic daughter Lianne. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

An Aberdeen dad is on a crusade to attract more care workers to the north-east after he faced “tragic shortages” in support for his autistic daughter.

Over the past year, Colin Rawlinson has experienced serious difficulties in finding a carer for his eldest child Lianne, 29, due to a lack of people willing to take on the job.

The father-of-three has previously relied on a wide network of foreign care workers coming to the UK in search of employment within the sector.

And while finding a suitable match has always been a challenge, Mr Rawlinson said the situation has got even worse following Brexit – with many either leaving for better pay or not coming to the country at all.

Colin Rawlinson has been working on a new recruitment platform for care workers for the last five years. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

The 71-year-old said: “Finding a carer for my daughter has been a challenging task for 25 years, but it’s really in the last 12 months that it’s got chronically difficult.

“Due to the shortage of care workers, I’ve had to do the job of caring for my daughter for the past eight months, because I couldn’t find anyone at all.

“It has got dramatically worse since Brexit, because previously we have relied upon a network of foreign carers.

“Ultimately, we need to attract thousands upon thousands of care workers and the government should make it easy for anyone to come over here to be a care worker.”

Drive to bring more care workers to Aberdeen from overseas

Mr Rawlinson has now taken matters into his own hands to show the north-east as an appealing destination for care workers and attract more job seekers from overseas.

He has recently launched his own recruitment platform – Scottish Health Jobs – to help his daughter and others who might find themselves in the same difficult situation.

The app, which he described is like Tinder specially designed for care workers, enables people to advertise or apply for social care jobs using a short video.

Mr Rawlinson said he chose this format to highlight that communication skills and empathy are more important that any qualifications in this sector and help people connect.

He added: “Retention is a big issue and that’s why I’ve spent the last five years building this platform to help us find better care workers by using video applications.

“It enables care organisations to upload a job video describing what they are looking for – much better than the job descriptions – and candidates apply with a video.

“I’m trying to make it easier for people to connect and hopefully attract more people to come over here and help our loved ones that have disabilities or are aged.

“Everyone who wants to come to Aberdeen and become a care worker should be welcome and encouraged.”

