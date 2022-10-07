Aberdeen ambulance hotline trialled to protect hospitals from winter pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen ambulance hotline trialled to protect hospitals from winter pressures

By James Wyllie
October 7, 2022, 7:07 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 8:12 am
It's hoped a hotline for ambulance staff can ease pressures on NHS Grampian this winter. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
It's hoped a hotline for ambulance staff can ease pressures on NHS Grampian this winter. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Grampian health chiefs are finalising a “tactical” plan for the next six months, fearing a surge in patients amid the winter weather and cost of living crisis.

Hospitals across the north-east are already feeling extreme pressures, prompting warnings that people should avoid emergency departments wherever possible.

Yesterday we reported shocking figures regarding soaring ambulance times and A&E waits – with a £30m black hole in NHS Grampian budgets also looming.

But a board meeting of the health authority has heard plans are being drawn up to cope as the winter rolls in, including an innovative phone system.

Where are the pressures coming from?

Members were told in more detail about the “significant and sustained” pressure on the entire north-east healthcare system, and what may be to come in the months ahead.

Patients are arriving at A&E more seriously ill than they used to – meaning they spend longer in hospital as a result.

Ambulance crews will be connected to consultants in a bid to reduce hospital admissions and ease NHS Grampian's winter pressures. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Ambulance crews will be connected to consultants in a bid to reduce hospital admissions and ease NHS Grampian’s winter pressures. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Researchers have been tasked with looking into exactly why this is happening.

Additionally, issues with staffing and resources are causing difficulties getting patients back home once they’ve recovered.

Plan to prevent hospital admissions

Health bosses are working with other health boards and organisations like the ambulance service to help reduce hospital admissions this winter.

One key component of this will be the Hospital At Home scheme, designed to offer treatment for serious conditions like pneumonia and sepsis without the patient leaving their house.

During its first year in Aberdeen, it prevented 308 elderly people from being admitted to the wards and got 168 back home faster.

Next week’s meeting of the partnership will hear work is taking place to almost double its by the end of November.

Ambulance hotline trial success

Meanwhile, a trial has launched of an overhauled triage system, saving people from being taken to hospital unnecessarily.

The chief officer of Aberdeen’s health and social care partnership, Sandra MacLeod, said it will make changes “right from when they first make a phone call, to them being admitted into the emergency department.”

Ambulances stationed outside the emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Ambulances stationed outside the emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

She added: “People are not going to the right places so what often happens is, as you can see at our own front doors, they then have long waits.

“And people who are more ill are having to wait in difficult situations.”

This week they began trialling Call Before You Convey to help ambulance crews before they’ve even left a patient’s house.

A dedicated hotline connects them with a consultant who can help them decide if the patient does need hospital attention or could be treated elsewhere.

Of the 48 calls handled on Wednesday, crews were able to avoid taking 25 patients to hospital.

Cost of living concerns

Additionally, steps are being taken to address cost of living concerns across the north-east – also expected to play a role in NHS Grampian’s winter pressures.

Board member Luan Grugeon asked what action is being taken “to prevent illnesses associated with poverty – heating homes and access to affordable food.”

NHS Grampian director of public health Susan Webb. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
NHS Grampian director of public health Susan Webb. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Public health director Susan Webb explained this is being considered as part of the board’s winter wellness plan.

She added that patients are being signposted to services helping with financial advice and benefits.

Read more:

Shocking figures lay bare scale of A&E crisis at NHS Grampian

Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks

Thousands of Highland patients to get quicker access to operations at national treatment centre

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks