Aberdeen ambulance hotline trialled to protect hospitals from winter pressures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian health chiefs are finalising a “tactical” plan for the next six months, fearing a surge in patients amid the winter weather and cost of living crisis.

Hospitals across the north-east are already feeling extreme pressures, prompting warnings that people should avoid emergency departments wherever possible.

Yesterday we reported shocking figures regarding soaring ambulance times and A&E waits – with a £30m black hole in NHS Grampian budgets also looming.

But a board meeting of the health authority has heard plans are being drawn up to cope as the winter rolls in, including an innovative phone system.

Where are the pressures coming from?

Members were told in more detail about the “significant and sustained” pressure on the entire north-east healthcare system, and what may be to come in the months ahead.

Patients are arriving at A&E more seriously ill than they used to – meaning they spend longer in hospital as a result.

Researchers have been tasked with looking into exactly why this is happening.

Additionally, issues with staffing and resources are causing difficulties getting patients back home once they’ve recovered.

Plan to prevent hospital admissions

Health bosses are working with other health boards and organisations like the ambulance service to help reduce hospital admissions this winter.

One key component of this will be the Hospital At Home scheme, designed to offer treatment for serious conditions like pneumonia and sepsis without the patient leaving their house.

During its first year in Aberdeen, it prevented 308 elderly people from being admitted to the wards and got 168 back home faster.

Next week’s meeting of the partnership will hear work is taking place to almost double its by the end of November.

Ambulance hotline trial success

Meanwhile, a trial has launched of an overhauled triage system, saving people from being taken to hospital unnecessarily.

The chief officer of Aberdeen’s health and social care partnership, Sandra MacLeod, said it will make changes “right from when they first make a phone call, to them being admitted into the emergency department.”

She added: “People are not going to the right places so what often happens is, as you can see at our own front doors, they then have long waits.

“And people who are more ill are having to wait in difficult situations.”

This week they began trialling Call Before You Convey to help ambulance crews before they’ve even left a patient’s house.

A dedicated hotline connects them with a consultant who can help them decide if the patient does need hospital attention or could be treated elsewhere.

Of the 48 calls handled on Wednesday, crews were able to avoid taking 25 patients to hospital.

Cost of living concerns

Additionally, steps are being taken to address cost of living concerns across the north-east – also expected to play a role in NHS Grampian’s winter pressures.

Board member Luan Grugeon asked what action is being taken “to prevent illnesses associated with poverty – heating homes and access to affordable food.”

Public health director Susan Webb explained this is being considered as part of the board’s winter wellness plan.

She added that patients are being signposted to services helping with financial advice and benefits.

Read more:

Shocking figures lay bare scale of A&E crisis at NHS Grampian

Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks

Thousands of Highland patients to get quicker access to operations at national treatment centre