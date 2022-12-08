Turriff to get dedicated ambulance in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turriff to get dedicated ambulance in March

By James Wyllie
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 5:42 pm
Turriff will get a dedicated ambulance in the spring to help lessen response times. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Turriff will get a dedicated ambulance in the spring to help lessen response times. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Turriff will receive a dedicated ambulance in March, as part of efforts to curb lengthy waits for patients.

Earlier this year ambulance chiefs pledged extra support for the town, which has historically faced poor response times.

Previous investigations have shown patients were left waiting more than three times the eight-minute target for 999 calls – but some progress has been made since.

As it stands, the nearest emergency vehicles for Turriff residents are 16 minutes away in Banff or 28 minutes away in Huntly, according to the Unite union.

What happens before Turiff gets its own ambulance?

Chiefs have now laid out the timetable for this initiative for the first time.

An ambulance will be deployed “on a part-time basis” in Turriff, when it isn’t responding to incidents elsewhere. Another will be stationed in Banff.

The two vehicles will require 17 staff members between them, including relief workers, with just one extra role needing filled.

They’re expected to be up and running in March.

David Duguid has been calling for better ambulance provision in Turriff since 2017. Image: Scottish Conservatives
David Duguid has been calling for better ambulance provision in Turriff since 2017. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Locals and politicians have long been campaigning for a dedicated ambulance for Turriff.

This includes Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who was elected in 2017, and says the news will be welcomed by many – including hard-working health staff.

“Several people have expressed to me that they now have a sense of fear living in the town when an emergency occurs due to the lack of local ambulance provision available to them,” he added.

“This situation has been exacerbated by the ongoing crisis within our NHS with ambulances seen queuing for hours outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

“For seriously ill patients suffering strokes or heart attacks, even minutes could be the difference between life and death which is why having an ambulance in Turriff is so vital to the community.”

An ambulance service spokeswoman said its median response time for Grampian’s most serious calls is currently 6 minutes and 32 seconds.

It’s also introducing 68 new ambulance technicians and paramedics to the north-east, plus four more double-crewed ambulances in Aberdeen.

The spokeswoman added: “These new resources will ensure we are delivering the best possible service to communities such as Turriff.”

Paramedic fears for safety of patients stuck in long ambulance queues outside Aberdeen hospital

More than a dozen new ambulance posts will be set up in north and west of Scotland to reduce on-call working

Tags

Conversation

