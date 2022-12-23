Duchess of York buys presents for north-east families to help them have the best Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duchess of York has donated £1,500 to help families struggling over Christmas.

Toys, vouchers and treats have been bought for children living in Kemnay whose parents have been facing difficult times this year.

The donation, made by her charity Sarah’s Trust, was awarded to the local Lend a Hand organisation set up during lockdown.

It has continued helping more than a dozen families since Covid restrictions eased.

Duchess buys presents: ‘We were really surprised’

The duchess recently phoned up local volunteer Jill Thomson to let her know she was keen to help children enjoy a special Christmas.

She’d previously been in touch during lockdown after hearing about how hard kind-hearted people in the area were working to look after struggling residents.

Michelle Clark, who runs Kemnay Farm Shop, and her team of volunteers fed 60-70 kids in the town every day for 14 weeks.

The duchess was impressed with all their work and was keen to send a donation as well as recipe packs and treats of shortbread and yoghurt.

Michelle says the group are delighted that the duchess has called to say she was keen to help out again over Christmas.

“We were really surprised,” Michelle says.

“Just to know they were thinking of us and calling to offer us this money is great.”

Why did the Duchess of York want to help?

Michelle got in touch with Lend a Hand in Kemnay to find out how they could help local children facing difficulties enjoy a special Christmas with their families.

Some of the money was spent in Strachans in Inverurie and they were able to buy even more presents when the toy shop owners also made their own contribution.

Santa handed over the presents to Lend a Hand yesterday to make sure the children got their surprises on time.

The duchess said she was keen to help all the families.

She told us: “I am so thrilled that we can continue to support the children and families living in and around Kemnay during this very difficult time.

“My team and I are doing all that we can to help alleviate some of the hardship and suffering felt by so many this Christmas.”

‘Some families are particularly struggling’

The Duchess of York has often spoken about her passion for helping others and has been committed to supporting children’s causes for many years.

Michelle said the grant from the trust would help put smiles on the faces of the children they were helping over Christmas.

“There will be lots of nice treats for everybody on Christmas morning,” Michelle says.

“It’s been hard for everybody this year with the cost of living, paying for fuel and electric. But some families are particularly struggling.

“We’re so overjoyed to have been awarded the grant, we’re really delighted.

“It’s hard to believe they were sitting thinking of us wondering how the people of Kemnay were doing.

“I just hope the families have the best Christmas ever.”

‘It has a real impact’

Joanne Wearne, of Sarah’s Trust, said: “We heard about Lend a Hand and the work they were doing so Sarah’s Trust made a grant of £1,500 to support them to buy food and Christmas gifts to children and families in Kemnay.

“I’m told it has a real impact on individuals.

“It’s good to be able to do something in these difficult times.”