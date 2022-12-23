Duchess of York buys presents for north-east families to help them have the best Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duchess of York buys presents for north-east families to help them have the best Christmas

By Charlotte Thomson
December 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 7:57 am
Santa with Katie Thomson and Michelle Clark in Santa's grotto. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Santa with Katie Thomson and Michelle Clark in Santa's grotto. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Duchess of York has donated £1,500 to help families struggling over Christmas.

Toys, vouchers and treats have been bought for children living in Kemnay whose parents have been facing difficult times this year.

The donation, made by her charity Sarah’s Trust, was awarded to the local Lend a Hand organisation set up during lockdown.

It has continued helping more than a dozen families since Covid restrictions eased.

Duchess buys presents: ‘We were really surprised’

The duchess recently phoned up local volunteer Jill Thomson to let her know she was keen to help children enjoy a special Christmas.

She’d previously been in touch during lockdown after hearing about how hard kind-hearted people in the area were working to look after struggling residents.

Michelle Clark, who runs Kemnay Farm Shop, and her team of volunteers fed 60-70 kids in the town every day for 14 weeks.

Michelle Clark, with Santa and two elves
Michelle Clark, with Santa and two elves. Image: Michelle Clark

The duchess was impressed with all their work and was keen to send a donation as well as recipe packs and treats of shortbread and yoghurt.

Michelle says the group are delighted that the duchess has called to say she was keen to help out again over Christmas.

“We were really surprised,” Michelle says.

“Just to know they were thinking of us and calling to offer us this money is great.”

Why did the Duchess of York want to help?

The Duchess of York buys present for struggling families in Kemnay.
The Duchess of York also read a book online for the children of Kemnay during lockdown. Image: Sarah’s Trust

Michelle got in touch with Lend a Hand in Kemnay to find out how they could help local children facing difficulties enjoy a special Christmas with their families.

Some of the money was spent in Strachans in Inverurie and they were able to buy even more presents when the toy shop owners also made their own contribution.

Santa handed over the presents to Lend a Hand yesterday to make sure the children got their surprises on time.

The duchess said she was keen to help all the families.

She told us: “I am so thrilled that we can continue to support the children and families living in and around Kemnay during this very difficult time.

“My team and I are doing all that we can to help alleviate some of the hardship and suffering felt by so many this Christmas.”

‘Some families are particularly struggling’

Michelle Clark meets Santa to discuss the presents at the shop.
Michelle Clark meets Santa to discuss the presents at the shop. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

The Duchess of York has often spoken about her passion for helping others and has been committed to supporting children’s causes for many years.

Michelle said the grant from the trust would help put smiles on the faces of the children they were helping over Christmas.

“There will be lots of nice treats for everybody on Christmas morning,” Michelle says.

“It’s been hard for everybody this year with the cost of living, paying for fuel and electric. But some families are particularly struggling.

“We’re so overjoyed to have been awarded the grant, we’re really delighted.

“It’s hard to believe they were sitting thinking of us wondering how the people of Kemnay were doing.

“I just hope the families have the best Christmas ever.”

‘It has a real impact’

Joanne Wearne, of Sarah’s Trust, said: “We heard about Lend a Hand and the work they were doing so Sarah’s Trust made a grant of £1,500 to support them to buy food and Christmas gifts to children and families in Kemnay.

“I’m told it has a real impact on individuals.

“It’s good to be able to do something in these difficult times.”

Lots of children will enjoy a special Christmas.
Lots of children will enjoy a special Christmas. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

