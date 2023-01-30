Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

By James Wyllie
January 30, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 7:30 am
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Brian Whitters, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters

A Barra man is urging others to be aware of the risks of prostate cancer, after unknowingly suffering one of the hallmark symptoms of the illness.

Brian Whitters said the disease wasn’t even “on his radar” – let alone the fact he was at a greater risk of it.

And the 64-year-old is speaking out to help more men get diagnosed early to give them the best chances at survival.

Shock at prostate cancer prospect

In September 2015, Brian found himself regularly getting up in the night to visit the toilet.

He’d usually make three or four trips at least – with the constant disruption leaving him exhausted.

“I had no idea what was going on,” he said.

Brian was living in Reading, west of London, at the time and booked an appointment with his local doctor.

“I was very fortunate to have a GP that was switched on to prostate cancer,” he added.

“She said we’d do some blood tests – including a PSA, or prostate-specific antigen – to detect whether there were any cancer cells.

“When she told me that, my legs just about fell off.”

Brian, who moved to Barra after prostate cancer treatment, pictured with wife Joan at a charity march.
Brian says his wife Joan has been immensely helpful. Image: Brian Whitters

A few days later Brian got the test results, which indicated he could have prostate cancer.

His GP had a closer feel of his prostate and referred him to a hospital consultant.

Initially they recommended “watchful waiting” – keeping a close eye on the condition, then reacting to changes.

“But I put my foot down,” Brian said.

“All that would happen is I’d be expecting the worst to happen, and expect cancer in my prostate to be developing and going elsewhere.”

The consultant did another examination, and sent him for biopsies.

‘Maybe this was going to be a difficult journey’

Within weeks he was booked in for robot-assisted surgery to remove his prostate, and recalls being shown a presentation of the risks beforehand.

“I was so fortunate I had my wife Joan with me at the time because I remember him starting the PowerPoint – and nothing after that,” Brian said.

After speaking to his wife, he was put in contact with 24-hour nurses working for charity Prostate Cancer UK and decided to pick up the phone.

“I explained my situation and the stage I was at, and they very kindly walked me through what they thought the surgeon would have been telling me.

“It was at that point it really hit home: Maybe this was going to be a difficult journey.”

Brian spent around six hours under the knife, then a further three days in hospital before he was sent home.

And, inspired by his new lease on life, decided to retire then up sticks to Barra.

Brian, pictured on the West Highland Way, moved to Barra after his prostate cancer treatment. Image: Brian Whitters
Brian, pictured on the West Highland Way, moved to Barra after his prostate cancer treatment. Image: Brian Whitters

He was fortunate to have GPs who were just as clued-up about prostate cancer – and was able to make use of a dedicated prostate cancer nurse specialist from NHS Western Isles.

“What I’ve learned is these specialists are absolutely vital,” he said.

“You can call them or they’ll come and visit you and talk through anything you’re concerned with.

“The nurse visited me three or four times and every time I spoke to him, I knew more than before.

“I wanted to know everything that was going on and it was fantastic.”

‘They helped me in a dark place’

Brian also decided he wanted to give something back to Prostate Cancer UK, in recognition of the support he received.

“They gave me their time and helped me when I was in a dark, dark place,” he said.

He registered as a volunteer speaker and, after a training course in Glasgow, was “let loose”.

Brian is sharing his story to raise awareness of the signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Brian is sharing his story to raise awareness of the signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters

Often he’s asked to deliver talks in person or over Zoom to go through the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer.

And there’s a dedicated project in the Western Isles to find those who would benefit most from an awareness-raising chat.

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer over the course of their lifetime, and the charity says one-third of Scottish cases are diagnosed too late for a cure.

It runs a 30-second risk checker on its website to help save lives – and Brian says it’s a vital tool.

“The scary statistic is that, for the vast majority of men with early-stage prostate cancer, there is no sign.

“You might feel entirely fine with no outward sign to say you have it.

“The talks we give are about equipping men with understanding what their risk is.”

The risk checker can be found here.

