IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor

Stepping out in style, the 24 women from across the north-east strutted their stuff for Friends of Anchor.

Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
By Shona Gossip and Heather Fowlie

There were cheers – and tears – as Courage on the Catwalk made its grand return at the weekend.

For weeks, 24 women have been practicising their moves ahead of their big moment at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

And the work certainly paid off, with the audience raising the roof as the models took to the catwalk in aid of Friends of Anchor.

Each model had their own reason for taking part, but all have been supported by the charity while going through their cancer or haematology diagnosis.

They have also formed a strong bond with each other during rehearsals – with seven of them even now sporting matching tattoos as a reminder of the experience.

Aged between 19 and 77, the models showed off an array of glamorous outfits – including bridalwear.

The poignant show, and its all-male equivalent Brave, has raised more than £1.5 million for Friends of Anchor – with the tally from this year’s effort still being counted.

This is the last year the fashion shows will be held at the Beach Ballroom. From 2024, they will take place at P&J Live.

Check out some photos from this year’s Courage shows.

Beautiful gowns elegantly swept over the runway. Image: J Dyer Photography
The crowds gave a huge round of applause for all the brave ladies on the catwalk. Image: J Dyer Photography
Hundreds of people attended the event. Image: J Dyer Photography
The crowds gave a standing ovation to the models.  Image: J Dyer Photography
A wonderful night full of inspiration and love. Image: J Dyer Photography
Courage models on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom . Image: J Dyer Photography
Beautiful gowns worn by the ladies on the catwalk. Image: J Dyer Photography
A fantastic atmosphere on and off the catwalk. Image: J Dyer Photography
Strutting their stuff on the runway. Image: J Dyer Photography
Lots of glamour on the catwalk. Image: J Dyer Photography
A wonderfully colourful evening full of beautiful outfits. Image: J Dyer Photography

 

A big group shot of the catwalk models. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Standing ovations and lots of applauses for the brave ladies. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen</p> <p>
Walking the line. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
An incredible show of appreciation for the catwalk models. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Courage models line up together, united. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen</p> <p>
Fantastic energy from the crowds and the models walking the runway. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Pretty in pink. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Another model showing off her beautiful gown on the runway. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Lots of fun and laughter for the catwalk models. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Lots of love and support for the ladies tonight. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
Another brave lady strutting down the catwalk. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
Another group at Friends of Anchor’s Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen
A fantastic event celebrating people who have overcame adversity.  Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen</p> <p>

