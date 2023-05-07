IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor

There were cheers – and tears – as Courage on the Catwalk made its grand return at the weekend.

For weeks, 24 women have been practicising their moves ahead of their big moment at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

And the work certainly paid off, with the audience raising the roof as the models took to the catwalk in aid of Friends of Anchor.

Each model had their own reason for taking part, but all have been supported by the charity while going through their cancer or haematology diagnosis.

They have also formed a strong bond with each other during rehearsals – with seven of them even now sporting matching tattoos as a reminder of the experience.

Aged between 19 and 77, the models showed off an array of glamorous outfits – including bridalwear.

The poignant show, and its all-male equivalent Brave, has raised more than £1.5 million for Friends of Anchor – with the tally from this year’s effort still being counted.

This is the last year the fashion shows will be held at the Beach Ballroom. From 2024, they will take place at P&J Live.

Check out some photos from this year’s Courage shows.