‘A symbol of strength and sisterhood’: Courage models get matching tattoos

For the last decade, Courage on the Catwalk has been giving cancer patients a much-needed confidence boost and joy to face their diagnosis with a smile.

The Friends of Anchor fashion show has become the epitome of friendship, strength and infinite positivity that lights a fire in the models’ hearts in the hardest of times.

And after another six weeks of “overwhelming emotions”, seven of this year’s models have commemorated their incredible experience in a very special way.

‘Courage means so much to all of us’

Elaine Ryrie, Lucy Summers, Cathy Johnston, Diane Carmichael, Katherin Baxter, Erin McIntosh and Naomi Mearns have all tattooed “courage” on their arms as a symbol.

For them, that one word bears a lot of meanings.

It’s what has been keeping them going after the devastating cancer diagnosis and then helped them move on and rebuild all they had lost once again.

Now, “courage” is also an emblem of life-long sisterhood, hope and the fond memories they created together during their “unforgettable” time at the fashion show.

Naomi had always been reluctant to get a visible tattoo, but thought this is something she would always show with pride.

After battling breast cancer for more than two years, the Stonehaven mum found a new family in the face of the other 23 Courage models and wanted to celebrate that bond.

She said: “The camaraderie – all the ladies joining together, boosting and helping each other – is something I will never forget. There is such a buzz when we get together.

“I wanted to have something visible to show all the courage that I’ve had to get through this – much like all the other women I met here and can now call friends.”

For aspiring Bucksburn hairdresser Katherine Baxter, Courage was an opportunity to overcome her stage fears and build up her hindered self-belief and confidence.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions to say the least,” the 29-year-old added.

“The tattoo is a symbol of everything I’ve been through – the courage, the strength, and then the confidence to stand up in front of everyone after everything that’s happened.

“And to have it matching with the other ladies’, just makes it all the more special.”

‘Courage gave me 23 amazing sisters’

In a night of laughter and glamour, all 24 models – aged 19 to 77 – took the stage of Friends of Anchor at the Beach Ballroom to strut their stuff and “have a boogie”.

While they might have been more nervous than excited at first, none of them wanted to say goodbye to Courage on the Catwalk, which has now become “such a big part of their lives”.

Much like Naomi, Diane never thought she would get a tattoo that is “on every-day show”.

But when it came to embroidering “courage” on her arm as a commemoration of the Friends of Anchor‘s fashion show, she didn’t need much convincing.

“It has such a powerful meaning behind it,” the mum of one, from Portlethen, said.

“I can’t quite believe it – we’ve only known each other for two months and it feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s just such an incredible group of ladies.

“It’s so nice to have that network of people who really understand what you’re going through – different ages, different backgrounds, different stories but all in it together.

“The biggest thing that I will take away from this is the 23 Courage sisters I’ve gained.”

