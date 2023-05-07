‘A symbol of strength and sisterhood’: Courage models get matching tattoos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A symbol of strength and sisterhood’: Courage models get matching tattoos

Seven of this year's models embroidered "courage" on their arms as a token of the friendships they created at the Friends of Anchor fashion show.

By Denny Andonova
Courage tattoo
Courage on the Catwalk models Katherine Baxter and Lucy Summers got a tattoo "courage" to commemorate their own and other cancer patients' strength to go through the diagnosis. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

For the last decade, Courage on the Catwalk has been giving cancer patients a much-needed confidence boost and joy to face their diagnosis with a smile.

The Friends of Anchor fashion show has become the epitome of friendship, strength and infinite positivity that lights a fire in the models’ hearts in the hardest of times.

And after another six weeks of “overwhelming emotions”, seven of this year’s models have commemorated their incredible experience in a very special way.

‘Courage means so much to all of us’

Elaine Ryrie, Lucy Summers, Cathy Johnston, Diane Carmichael, Katherin Baxter, Erin McIntosh and Naomi Mearns have all tattooed “courage” on their arms as a symbol.

For them, that one word bears a lot of meanings.

It’s what has been keeping them going after the devastating cancer diagnosis and then helped them move on and rebuild all they had lost once again.

Now, “courage” is also an emblem of life-long sisterhood, hope and the fond memories they created together during their “unforgettable” time at the fashion show.

Courage on the Catwalk model Naomi Mearns.
Naomi Mearns was diagnosed with breast cancer before lockdown in 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Naomi had always been reluctant to get a visible tattoo, but thought this is something she would always show with pride.

After battling breast cancer for more than two years, the Stonehaven mum found a new family in the face of the other 23 Courage models and wanted to celebrate that bond.

She said: “The camaraderie – all the ladies joining together, boosting and helping each other – is something I will never forget. There is such a buzz when we get together.

“I wanted to have something visible to show all the courage that I’ve had to get through this – much like all the other women I met here and can now call friends.”

Lucy Summers and Katherine Baxter at REB3L Studios. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

For aspiring Bucksburn hairdresser Katherine Baxter, Courage was an opportunity to overcome her stage fears and build up her hindered self-belief and confidence.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions to say the least,” the 29-year-old added.

“The tattoo is a symbol of everything I’ve been through – the courage, the strength, and then the confidence to stand up in front of everyone after everything that’s happened.

“And to have it matching with the other ladies’, just makes it all the more special.”

‘Courage gave me 23 amazing sisters’

In a night of laughter and glamour, all 24 models – aged 19 to 77 – took the stage of Friends of Anchor at the Beach Ballroom to strut their stuff and “have a boogie”.

While they might have been more nervous than excited at first, none of them wanted to say goodbye to Courage on the Catwalk, which has now become “such a big part of their lives”.

Much like Naomi, Diane never thought she would get a tattoo that is “on every-day show”.

Courage on the Catwalk model Diane Carmichael with her daughter Jessica, 5.
Courage on the Catwalk model Diane Carmichael with her daughter Jessica, 5. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But when it came to embroidering “courage” on her arm as a commemoration of the Friends of Anchor‘s fashion show, she didn’t need much convincing.

“It has such a powerful meaning behind it,” the mum of one, from Portlethen, said.

“I can’t quite believe it – we’ve only known each other for two months and it feels like we’ve known each other forever. It’s just such an incredible group of ladies.

“It’s so nice to have that network of people who really understand what you’re going through – different ages, different backgrounds, different stories but all in it together.

“The biggest thing that I will take away from this is the 23 Courage sisters I’ve gained.”

