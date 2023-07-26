George Alagiah death: Inverness bowel cancer survivor backs early screenings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Alagiah death: Inverness bowel cancer survivor backs early screenings

Deaths like that of BBC news presenter George Alagiah this week can be prevented by early screening, says Iain King, 55.

By Andy Morton
George Alagiah, right, died this week of bowel cancer. In Inverness, Iain Jack is highlighting the importance of early screening. Image: BBC/Bowel Cancer UK
George Alagiah, right, died this week of bowel cancer. In Inverness, Iain Jack is highlighting the importance of early screening. Image: BBC/Bowel Cancer UK

The last Tweet by BBC news presenter George Alagiah before he died of bowel cancer this week was to encourage the use of NHS home-screening kits.

“I wish I’d had access to one of these kits when I was diagnosed nine years ago,” he wrote.

It was a message not lost on Iain Jack, who survived his own bowel cancer diagnosis largely because of the test kit.

“If I hadn’t had the test, I honestly don’t think I’d be here now,” says the Inverness man, 55.

It is now three years since Iain discovered he had stage three cancer thanks to the NHS faecal immunochemical test, which is able to test a simple stool sample.

Iain with wife Alison. He was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in April 2021. Image: Bowel Cancer UK

He had none of the usual symptoms such as rectal bleeding and stomach cramps, so was shocked at the news.

“Apart from being extremely tired, I had no reason to believe I had cancer,” Iain says. “It was only the screening that picked it up.”

The difference between Scotland and England in screening ages

The test, which he took on his 52nd birthday, was the second he’d had sent through the post.

In Scotland, men and women are sent them every two years from their 50th birthdays.

In England, the starting age is 60, however moves are underway to bring it down to the same as north of the border.

Iain says he did the test “religiously” as soon they arrived, with the first screening uncovering no issues.

However, not everyone is as prudent as him.

According to a Public health Scotland study, uptake for the test stands at around 63%, even though figures show that people are 14 times more likely to survive if the cancer is caught early.

How George Alagiah tried to increase bowel cancer screenings

Upping the number of screenings was a focus for Alagiah before he died on Monday at the age of 67.

The Tweet at the top of this article was part of a promotion for the NHS and the faecal immunochemical test that Alagiah carried out as the face of bowel cancer screening.

Iain says he also wants to shout from the rooftops about the test, especially to men who may be more stubborn in taking it.

“As a male of the species, we tend to think we’ll be fine,” he says.

“But I do know people who haven’t done the test. And they’ve heard my story and they’ve actually done it. I want to make sure everybody does it.”

Meanwhile, Iain wants access to bowel cancer screening increased to people under 50.

“That’s the worst part,” he continues. “A lot of younger people get it as well, but there’s no testing for anyone at a younger age. It’s a bit of a grey area.”

George Alagiah died from bowel cancer this week, aged 67. Image: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

How many people die from bowel cancer each year?

What is certain, though, is that bowel cancer is deadly.

It is the second most common cause of cancer death for both men and women with about 1,600 people dying of the disease in Scotland each year.

Alagiah is not the only well-known person to have died from it recently.

In June last year, Dame Deborah James, who co-hosted a popular BBC podcast about cancer called You, Me and the Big C, lost a six-year battle with the disease.

“It’s a killer,” says Iain, who remains in recovery from his brush with bowel cancer.

“Too many people die each year from bowel cancer.”

Bowel cancer has a number of identifiable symptoms. Image: Shutterstock

Bowel Cancer UK thanked Iain for speaking out on bowel cancer, and warned of the gap between screening ages in the UK.

“Our much-loved supporter George Alagiah often said that he wished he had access to these lifesaving tests when he was diagnosed nine years ago, and that if he had lived in Scotland his bowel cancer may have been picked up at an earlier stage,” says the charity’s head of policy & influencing, Gerard McMahon.

For more information on the NHS Scotland bowel cancer screening programme and how to claim a kit, click here.

