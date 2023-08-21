‘It’s a basic need to go to the toilet’: Residents left waiting to use the toilet at Aberdeen care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s a basic need to go to the toilet’: Residents left waiting to use the toilet at Aberdeen care home

Cranford Care Home was subject to a care inspection, which highlighted several areas of concerns including staff shortages.

By Ross Hempseed
Cranford Care Home
Cranford Care Home in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen care home has been rated “weak” after residents were left out in the sun and waiting to be taken to the bathroom.

Cranford Care Home, located in the Broomhill area of Aberdeen with a capacity of 39 residents, was subject to inspection by the Care Inspectorate in June.

Inspectors noted several positives, including the “homely environment” provided at the facility, however, there were also some areas of concern.

The care home was graded “weak” due to staff shortages and the high turnover of temporary staff.

Residents were left alone for long periods, concerning inspectors who noted the staff were often very busy with other tasks.

The report read: “People were asking to use the bathroom, but they had to wait for long periods of time.

“Someone else was waiting for a significant period of time to be taken inside out of the sun. This caused people distress.

“One family member stated, “It’s unacceptable, it’s a basic need to go to the toilet.”

The report highlighted Cranford Care Home staff were too busy to take residents to the toilet. Image: Shutterstock

‘Never any extra time to just chat to residents’

Inspectors also observed residents being left alone during dinner where there was a “high risk of choking”.

The report added: “We could not be confident people’s safety and wellbeing were being maintained.”

Residents also noted the high turnover of staff, with one saying: “There’s always new faces”, however, praise was given to long-term staff by care home residents.

Not only did residents voice their concerns over staffing, but the staff themselves noted the lack of consistency.

Cranford Care Home signage.
Cranford Care Home is suffering from staffing pressures according to a recent care report. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The report read: “Some staff shared these concerns with us; ‘there’s never enough staff, it’s the residents that suffer as they have to wait’ and ‘there’s never any extra time to just chat to residents.”

Inspectors urged the care provider to recruit more long-term staff to allow residents to form good relationships with the staff.

While there were concerns for inspectors, areas such as the personalised bedrooms and quality of meals were positively highlighted.

Residents also benefited from several groups that allowed them to dabble in their passion, including gardening, musical entertainment and even cheese and wine.

The Care Inspectorate set out several requirements for Cranford Care Home to meet by mid-September to ensure their residents are well-maintained at all times.

A spokesman for Cranford Care Home said: “We take all feedback seriously. Working closely with the Care Inspectorate our action plan will continue to be implemented and we are confident that the home will maintain sustainable improvements.”

