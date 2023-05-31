NHS Grampian warned one-offs won’t plug £60m budget hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian warned one-offs won’t plug £60m budget hole

One-off savings used to balance the books last year can't be replicated in 2023-24, the health board's finance boss has warned.

By Alastair Gossip
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary needs new kit to keep its reputation as an innovative teaching hospital, bosses have argued. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary needs new kit to keep its reputation as an innovative teaching hospital, bosses have argued - as they contend with a multi-million-pound shortfall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian is wrestling a £60 million budget gap this year – and will not be able to rely on the “one-offs” that helped balance the books in March, the finance director has warned.

The “significant” black hole has been forecast by senior officials, even with plans to slash 3% – £16.5m – from spending plans.

Scottish ministers have returned NHS Grampian’s financial plan for 2023-24 to north-east chiefs, asking for extra clarity on the proposals.

Tasked with “re-examining” the proposals, Mr Stephen warned it would still have to entail “striking a balance between financial constraints and operational pressures”.

The north-east health board managed to meet the three key financial targets set out by the Scottish Government last year.

One-offs won’t balance NHS Grampian budget this year

But a “challenging” year ended with a “very challenging” month, before the budget – £60m short – was agreed in April.

In March alone, NHS Grampian spent £4.76m more than planned due to inflationary pressures in several departments.

“This is higher than the monthly overspends recorded earlier in the financial year,” Mr Stephen will tell board members on Thursday.

Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin. NHS Grampian bosses will discuss the health board's budget on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin. NHS Grampian bosses will discuss the health board’s budget on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In April, he revealed the organisation had been operating at a £2m shortfall for many months in 2022-23.

But despite worsening inflation, last year’s books finished less in the red than was feared.

Last-minute funding from Holyrood, addressing specific Grampian troubles, helped reduce the projected £14.9m overspend feared only a month before.

This covered planned care, staffing costs and the drug costs of the NHS Grampian vaccination programmes.

Another £5.6m was saved by staff using up leftover leave carried forward from 2021-22.

But Mr Stephen warned: “Both of these items are one-offs. The underlying financial position continues to be very challenging.

“It highlights the financial challenge facing the board – we have achieved a balanced position in 2022/23 thanks to a combination of non-recurring measures and funding from the Scottish Government for Grampian-specific system pressures.”

NHS Grampian expecting budget gaps for years to come

The NHS Grampian books are not expected to be balanced in any of the next five years.

As the financial plan was agreed, Mr Stephen said in April: “The scale of the saving required and the challenge of delivering these in the current operational context should not be underestimated.”

NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox has been in talks with the Scottish Government over how to take the health board forward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox has been in talks with the Scottish Government over how to take the health board forward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

It comes as minutes of a meeting of the health board’s finance committee reveal their specialists’ hefty wishlist – and the lack of available budget to bring what’s needed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Health chiefs agreed that as a teaching hospital, there is a need to maintain up-to-date equipment to continue innovation in the area.

NHS Grampian keeps a list of kit needing replaced, ranked by its condition and need.

There were hopes for £15m worth of the very latest equipment being brought in this year.

But the minutes reveal the “extremely tight” funding will likely total between £3m and £4m – though this could go up depending on Scottish Government funding.

Chief executive ‘grateful’ for continued government support

Ahead of Thursday’s board meeting, NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox said: “Our financial position is “important context for the challenges we face.”

Last year was the first time the board approved a financial plan that was not balanced. It is expected to remain the norm until 2028 at least.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has held talks with NHS Grampian chiefs as they contend with a huge budget shortfall. Image: PA.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has held talks with NHS Grampian chiefs as they contend with a huge budget shortfall. Image: PA.

Prof Hiscox wrote in a report: “Both the NHS Grampian chairwoman [Alison Evison] and I have had helpful discussions recently with the Health Secretary and the senior NHS Scotland leadership team from the Scottish Government.

“These discussions were about the actions being taken by NHS Grampian to improve our system’s ability to cope with the sustained high level of demand, and increased acuity of patients, in both unscheduled and planned care.

“[All acknowledge] the scale of the challenge to recover and transform health and care not just in Grampian but across Scotland, and the resource shift required for early intervention and tackling inequalities.

“I am grateful for the continued support from Scottish Government colleagues.”

