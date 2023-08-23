‘Home of the Clydesdale’ farm on the market for offers over £2.17m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Home of the Clydesdale’ farm on the market for offers over £2.17m

Galbraith is marketing Low Merryton Farm near Larkhall in Lanarkshire.

By Katrina Macarthur
Low Merryton Farm extends to 390 acres with grazing land, arable land, a farmhouse and steading.
A farm in Lanarkshire is on the market through Galbraith for offers over £2.17 million.

Low Merryton Farm near Larkhall is just shy of 400 acres, extending to 390.33 acres or 157.96 hectares with grazing land, arable land and an extensive range of farm buildings with a spacious farmhouse to match.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith said: “This is an outstanding farm offering a rare opportunity to acquire a productive landholding offering significant potential for dairy farming, livestock or mixed agricultural use in addition to the two telecoms masts, each generating an income.

“The land is in good heart and the well-positioned farmhouse benefits from good views over the surrounding countryside. In addition there is an excellent range of farm buildings, and productive and versatile areas of grade 3(1) and 3(2) farmland which will be a significant asset to the purchaser.

The farm was once owned by the Duke of Hamilton, and was home to Lawrence Drew, a pioneer in developing the Clydesdale breed.

Mr Drew offered some of the best quality Clydesdale horses of the period at on farm sales including the famous Prince of Wales stallion which sold for £1,500 in 1867, equivalent to £170,000 in today’s money.

It is reported that sales ran between 1879 and 1884 and drew buyers from throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond.

The farm is centred around the farmhouse and steading and the land is split by the M74, creating two separate blocks of land with access over the motorway via a private, shared flyover.

The farm steading retains many of its original features such as the tack and farriers’ room from when the Clydesdales were bred, produced and sold at the property.

The second telecoms mast is currently leased to Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure  Limited and generates an annual rent of £5,972.34.

There are two telecoms masts with leases in place located on the property, with the first telecoms mast currently leased to Hutchison 3G UK Limited and MBNL, generating an annual rent of £4,500.

A further five-bedroom cottage is also available through separate negotiation.

The agricultural land within Lot 1 extends to approximately 390.17 acres (157.96 hectares), while the land on the western side of the M74 is predominantly classified as a mix of Grade 3.1 and 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and has been used for grazing and silage production.

There is 194.96 acres (78.90 hectares) of arable/silage ground which is currently utilised for grazing livestock but has previously produced arable crops and 161.83 acres (65.49 hectares) of permanent grazing and a further 5.21 acres (2.11 hectares) of woodland.

The majority of the land has stock proof fencing where livestock has previously grazed, further areas of the land have recently undergone fence repairs and new fences have been erected where required.

Included with the property are fishing rights on the River Clyde which have been let to United  Clyde Angling Protective Association for a peppercorn rent.

The property will also be sold in lots if required.

