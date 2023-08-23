‘Home of the Clydesdale’ farm on the market for offers over £2.17m

A farm in Lanarkshire is on the market through Galbraith for offers over £2.17 million.

Low Merryton Farm near Larkhall is just shy of 400 acres, extending to 390.33 acres or 157.96 hectares with grazing land, arable land and an extensive range of farm buildings with a spacious farmhouse to match.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith said: “This is an outstanding farm offering a rare opportunity to acquire a productive landholding offering significant potential for dairy farming, livestock or mixed agricultural use in addition to the two telecoms masts, each generating an income.

“The land is in good heart and the well-positioned farmhouse benefits from good views over the surrounding countryside. In addition there is an excellent range of farm buildings, and productive and versatile areas of grade 3(1) and 3(2) farmland which will be a significant asset to the purchaser.

The farm was once owned by the Duke of Hamilton, and was home to Lawrence Drew, a pioneer in developing the Clydesdale breed.

Mr Drew offered some of the best quality Clydesdale horses of the period at on farm sales including the famous Prince of Wales stallion which sold for £1,500 in 1867, equivalent to £170,000 in today’s money.

It is reported that sales ran between 1879 and 1884 and drew buyers from throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond.

The farm is centred around the farmhouse and steading and the land is split by the M74, creating two separate blocks of land with access over the motorway via a private, shared flyover.

The farm steading retains many of its original features such as the tack and farriers’ room from when the Clydesdales were bred, produced and sold at the property.

The second telecoms mast is currently leased to Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited and generates an annual rent of £5,972.34.

There are two telecoms masts with leases in place located on the property, with the first telecoms mast currently leased to Hutchison 3G UK Limited and MBNL, generating an annual rent of £4,500.

A further five-bedroom cottage is also available through separate negotiation.

The agricultural land within Lot 1 extends to approximately 390.17 acres (157.96 hectares), while the land on the western side of the M74 is predominantly classified as a mix of Grade 3.1 and 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and has been used for grazing and silage production.

There is 194.96 acres (78.90 hectares) of arable/silage ground which is currently utilised for grazing livestock but has previously produced arable crops and 161.83 acres (65.49 hectares) of permanent grazing and a further 5.21 acres (2.11 hectares) of woodland.

The majority of the land has stock proof fencing where livestock has previously grazed, further areas of the land have recently undergone fence repairs and new fences have been erected where required.

Included with the property are fishing rights on the River Clyde which have been let to United Clyde Angling Protective Association for a peppercorn rent.

The property will also be sold in lots if required.