How to create a bathroom sanctuary without blowing the budget

When you want to escape the world and indulge in some at-home relaxation, a dream bathroom can work wonders.

“The bathroom is increasingly seen as a place of sanctuary and self-care, a personal retreat to unwind, take time for you, and find peace away from the busyness of everyday life,” says Claire Logan, of fragrance brand Arran Sense of Scotland.

“With the stresses of modern living, particularly with the current cost of living crisis, creating a spa-at-home sanctuary is more important than ever, with regards to wellbeing.

“Think calming scents, luxe accessories and soothing colour tones – within the comfort of your own home,” adds Logan.

So, where should you start when it comes to bringing your own bathroom bliss to life?

Clear the clutter

Atmosphere is everything, when it comes to relaxation.

As Logan puts it: “Less is definitely more when creating a bathroom sanctuary.

“It’s much easier to fully relax in a space without clutter, so store items like make-up, hair-dryers and toiletries out of sight under the sink or in storage baskets.

“A minimalist style is key for engendering a serene and calm environment,” she adds.

Colour and scent

Channel spa vibes when thinking about bathroom decor.

“Neutrals, pale blues and serene greens are known to promote a soothing atmosphere,” Logan continues. “Nature-inspired colours such as earthy browns, soft greys and sage greens give off an organic and calming effect.”

As for scents, Logan recommends jasmine and lavender for their calming and sleep-enhancing properties, ylang-ylang for improving your mood, whilst bergamot is great for energising.

And as well as being invigorating, eucalyptus is a great decongestant in winter months, she adds.

Embrace the Japandi look

“This hybrid home decor trend combines the rustic charm of Japanese minimalism with the beauty of Scandinavian functionality,” explains Parv Sangera, managing director of The Bathroom Showroom.

“Japandi brings together eastern and western design to create spaces that ensure every surface flows harmoniously – and encourages functionality with hidden storage solutions.”

This allows the natural shape and lines of the room to be the focal point, she says, balancing form and function to create one singular space.

Sangera adds: “Neutral colour palettes, simple features, and natural elements such as stone, textiles, bamboo, wood, marble and hemp are key elements of the Japandi interior design fascination.”

When it comes to colour, she says homeowners looking to achieve this style should sway towards stone, oatmeal, rust, taupe and beige.

Luxurious wall effects

Wall panels, which can be easily installed across the whole bathroom, can create a retreat that’s easy to maintain and clean – ensuring all time spent in the space is enjoyable and stress-free.

Vinyl flooring

With the look and feel of wood, tiles and even stone, vinyl flooring can elevate your space and harmonise with your fixtures and fittings, potentially saving money too.

Developments in design and styles mean vinyl can create a realistic look of natural materials for a fraction of the price. It’s also very durable and warmer and softer than laminate.

