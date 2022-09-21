How to create a bathroom sanctuary without blowing the budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

How to create a bathroom sanctuary without blowing the budget

By Sam Wylie-Harris
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am
A Japandi-style bathroom incorporates natural elements as well as calming colours.
A Japandi-style bathroom incorporates natural elements as well as calming colours.

When you want to escape the world and indulge in some at-home relaxation, a dream bathroom can work wonders.

“The bathroom is increasingly seen as a place of sanctuary and self-care, a personal retreat to unwind, take time for you, and find peace away from the busyness of everyday life,” says Claire Logan, of fragrance brand Arran Sense of Scotland.

“With the stresses of modern living, particularly with the current cost of living crisis, creating a spa-at-home sanctuary is more important than ever, with regards to wellbeing.

Claire Logan, of fragrance brand Arran Sense of Scotland, says a home sanctuary is important.

“Think calming scents, luxe accessories and soothing colour tones – within the comfort of your own home,” adds Logan.

So, where should you start when it comes to bringing your own bathroom bliss to life?

A bathroom using Scafell Slate tongue and groove from Mermaid Panels.

Clear the clutter

Atmosphere is everything, when it comes to relaxation.

As Logan puts it: “Less is definitely more when creating a bathroom sanctuary.

“It’s much easier to fully relax in a space without clutter, so store items like make-up, hair-dryers and toiletries out of sight under the sink or in storage baskets.

“A minimalist style is key for engendering a serene and calm environment,” she adds.

At-home spa items will help create a relaxing environment.

Colour and scent

Channel spa vibes when thinking about bathroom decor.

“Neutrals, pale blues and serene greens are known to promote a soothing atmosphere,” Logan continues. “Nature-inspired colours such as earthy browns, soft greys and sage greens give off an organic and calming effect.”

As for scents, Logan recommends jasmine and lavender for their calming and sleep-enhancing properties, ylang-ylang for improving your mood, whilst bergamot is great for energising.

And as well as being invigorating, eucalyptus is a great decongestant in winter months, she adds.

A modern luxury bathroom with clean lines.

Embrace the Japandi look

“This hybrid home decor trend combines the rustic charm of Japanese minimalism with the beauty of Scandinavian functionality,” explains Parv Sangera, managing director of The Bathroom Showroom.

“Japandi brings together eastern and western design to create spaces that ensure every surface flows harmoniously – and encourages functionality with hidden storage solutions.”

Parv Sangera says hidden storage and simple features are part of Japandi design.

This allows the natural shape and lines of the room to be the focal point, she says, balancing form and function to create one singular space.

Sangera adds: “Neutral colour palettes, simple features, and natural elements such as stone, textiles, bamboo, wood, marble and hemp are key elements of the Japandi interior design fascination.”

When it comes to colour, she says homeowners looking to achieve this style should sway towards stone, oatmeal, rust, taupe and beige.

You may want sleek new fixtures, such as this Amore DuElec Electric Shower in gloss black from Triton.

Luxurious wall effects

Wall panels, which can be easily installed across the whole bathroom, can create a retreat that’s easy to maintain and clean – ensuring all time spent in the space is enjoyable and stress-free.

Vinyl flooring

With the look and feel of wood, tiles and even stone, vinyl flooring can elevate your space and harmonise with your fixtures and fittings, potentially saving money too.

Developments in design and styles mean vinyl can create a realistic look of natural materials for a fraction of the price. It’s also very durable and warmer and softer than laminate.

Olympus Milo vinyl flooring from Carpetright.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

The grass is greener at 3 The Meadows.
Check out this five-bedroom Maryculter home on the market for £670k
0
Heaven on earth: This stunning penthouse in Beechgrove Avenue is a sight to behold.
Luxury Aberdeen penthouse on the market for £375,000
0
Fancy your own loch? Lochside Lodge comes with its very own loch.
Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland
0
Private developers supply land and buildings to meet affordable housing planning requirements.
Industry body says developers deliver '90% of Scotland's affordable housing'
0
Lucy Mansey working on her Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that doubles up as a TV.
Expert shares the decluttering tips that work for her celebrity clients
0
Highland haven: This impressive mini estate comes with a four bedroom family home, two bedroom annexe and outbuilding with a gym and garages.
Mini Highland estate on NC500, complete with gym, orchard and annexe, on market for…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Show time: Take a look round the Lewis showhome in Bridge of Don.
Take a look inside this stylish new Aberdeen showhome
0
Fit for a King or Queen: This superb property in Queen's Road is sure to be snapped up fast.
Roll out the red carpet for this £475,000 home in Aberdeen's illustrious Queen's Road
0
The trend for mid-century interiors means that furniture from those decades is in high demand.
Top 10 second-hand furniture pieces that could make you £6,960
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks