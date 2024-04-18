Debbie shows us inside her Aberdeen period property renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Debbie shows us inside her Aberdeen period property renovation

Debbie Ross has spent the last 23 years renovating her pretty period property and the results are amazing.

By Rosemary Lowne
Debbie Ross has worked hard to return her period home back to its former glory.
Debbie Ross has worked hard to return her period home back to its former glory. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Who: Debbie Ross, who works as an accounts assistant.

What: A five-bedroom, three storey period home dating back to 1890.

Where: Set back off Great Western Road in Aberdeen.

Debbie Ross has put her own stamp on her charming home in Great Western Road. Image: Debbie Ross

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“I had always admired this terrace of homes while out walking but I never actually thought we could aspire to own one.

It was a holiday Monday when I spotted this home for sale and the next day, without even seeing it, we put a noted interest in on the home as we knew it was where we wanted to be.

When we went to view the home the next day it was love at first sight.

You’ll never want to eat out again with a stylish kitchen like this at home. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
The kitchen/diner is a work of art. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Instantly, I could see that the proportions and the original features were amazing and I could envisage the huge potential for upsizing to a beautiful family home.

I just loved the period features, like the large Victorian tiled vestibule with its beautiful original stained glass and the gorgeous fireplaces in the sitting and dining rooms.

Our offer on the home was accepted while we were on holiday and we got the keys in Autumn 2001.

The property has a sitting room, dining room, snug, large kitchen extension and utility, four bedrooms plus a guest suite across the whole of the upper floor with a bedroom, sitting area, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom with freestanding bath and double shower.

Snuggle up with a hot chocolate and a good book in this cosy room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Warm vibes radiate from this elegant lounge area. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

In addition, there’s a bathroom on the middle floor and a cloakroom and vestibule on the ground floor.

Since we moved in, we have repeatedly renovated the property over the years adding a kitchen extension across the full width of the rear of the house, as well as double glazing and a double garage with loft storage.

We also created a courtyard garden and replaced bathrooms.

The spa like bathroom is awash with fresh whites and contrasting black interiors. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
This sumptuous suite is where relaxation is taken to a whole new level. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

In terms of the renovation, the top floor had already been opened up but it needed to be reconfigured.

As well as this, the whole house needed new windows, new bathrooms and we put in a new kitchen in the original galley area but decided a few years later to put on a whole new extension, with glass doors out to the garden to maximise the indoor/outdoor feeling.

We also built the double garage at that time.

It had originally been a six-bedroom house but we redesigned it, losing one bedroom but gaining a more usable space for modern living.

The top-floor suite came into its own during the pandemic when my elder daughter was expecting her first child.

Family feasts can be enjoyed in style in this chic dining area. Image: Ledingham Chalmers Date; Unknown
This attractive room is the perfect place to rest your weary head. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

She and her husband had to move out of their own house while their kitchen was renovated so they moved into the top floor and their son was born a few weeks later.

The new family all came home to my house until lockdown was lifted.

It was wonderful to share the first few months of my first grandson’s life.

In terms of decor, I’ve tried to blend traditional with modern, keeping the essence and history of the house but with a modern twist.

My furniture and accessories come from a variety of sources including soft furnishings from Anta.

This room is perfect for little ones. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Soak up the sunshine in the gorgeous garden. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

I’ve also got original artwork by Elaine Johnston which inspired some of the colour palette while other pieces are antiques or charity shop finds.

On reflection, the kitchen extension was the biggest challenge as it took about three months so being without a full working kitchen was difficult.

But it meant I got an Aga range cooker which was a lifelong dream.

What I love best about the property is its wonderful position set back from the road and the lovely south-facing courtyard garden which is really peaceful and a great spot to enjoy a coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening with friends.

The kitchen is also a special space as it’s flooded with light and a fantastic entertaining space.

My advice to anyone who is renovating would be to follow your heart and do your homework.

It’s going to be your home for a long time, hopefully, and you need to be confident in your choices.

This property has been a wonderful home for us for more than 20 years and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

291 Great Western Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £510,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Couple setting up a Protected Property Trust
Don’t let care home fees threaten your legacy
Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra near Inverurie.
A glimpse inside three stunning north-east houses up for Scotland's Home of the Year
Backhill Steading is on the market for £440,000.
Stunning converted Kemnay mill with luxury interior reduced by £35,000
The Ironworks with some of Bricks Capital's images from 2021 of how the hotel would look
More than a year after it closed, why has nothing happened at the Ironworks?
The Morangie Hotel and Mansfield Castle Hotel are being sold as one lot. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
£2.5m could buy you TWO Highland hotels on the NC500
Ketchikan House, Parkhill.
Stunning five-bedroom house in Dyce with panoramic views of countryside hits the market
The Graylings at Orrock, Balmedie, is a one-off, architect-designed, wow-factor property.
Mid-century modern home near Balmedie beach is a design-lover's dream
The new homes at Kinion Heights are described as contemporary and modern.
New homes near the P&J Live go on the market at £259,995
This charming period property has been given a new lease of life.
Heather and Thomas share their amazing Aberdeen home renovation
Number 3 St Erchard Gardens
Could this beautiful family home in heart of Royal Deeside become yours?

Conversation