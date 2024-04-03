Stunning seaside home on the market in Newtonhill for £320,000

Soak up all the peace, tranquility and beauty of coastal living while remaining close to hustle and bustle of city life in this stunning seaside home.

Enjoying a picturesque location within the vibrant village of Newtonhill, just seven miles south of Aberdeen, 40 Cairnhill Way is the epitome of a sleek and stylish family home.

At first glance, the new build property instantly oozes elegance with its immaculate and commanding exterior.

And the good vibes continue inside where a beautiful entrance hallway leads through to all the ground floor accommodation.

Immaculate interiors

At the heart of the home is the attractive lounge area.

Bright and beautiful with fresh neutral decor, this charming room is the perfect place to relax with family or entertain guests.

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner with all the family or a cheese and wine night with friends, the modern dining kitchen is the perfect place to whip up a fabulous feast.

From the superb storage cabinets and the array of integrated appliances to the delightful dining area with patio doors leading out to the back garden, the dining kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Four fantastic bedrooms

Just off the dining kitchen is a handy utility room with a washing machine plus a door out to the back garden.

Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom with a wc and a wash hand basin.

Upstairs, there are no fewer than four fantastic bedrooms including the wonderful master bedroom with a fitted wardrobe and a spa-like ensuite shower room.

Meanwhile, you can wake up to breathtaking sea views in the second double bedroom while the third bedroom is located at the front of the home and has a large built-in cupboard.

Gorgeous garden

For those who work from home, the fourth bedroom is the perfect office as it also enjoys amazing views.

Also on the first floor is an excellent family bathroom.

Outside, barbecues can be savoured in the enclosed back garden where there is a patio area and a lawn.

Parking is taken care of via the driveway at the front plus an attached single garage with power and light.

In terms of location, this handsome home is part of a lovely little community where there is an array of amenities including a pharmacy, supermarket, library, two pubs and a restaurant.

For those who enjoy sporting activities, the Bettridge Centre is nearby while there are many pre-school groups within the village plus a primary school with the nearest secondary school at Portlethen Academy.

To book a viewing

40 Cairnhill Way, Newtonhill, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over£320,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01569 762947 or check out the website aspc.co.uk