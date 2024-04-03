Stunning seaside home on the market in Newtonhill for £320,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning seaside home on the market in Newtonhill for £320,000

Embrace all the beauty of coastal living in this exceptional family home.

By Rosemary Lowne
This beautiful new build home in Newtonhill is ideal for modern family life.
This fantastic four bedroom home is perfect for modern family living. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Soak up all the peace, tranquility and beauty of coastal living while remaining close to hustle and bustle of city life in this stunning seaside home.

Enjoying a picturesque location within the vibrant village of Newtonhill, just seven miles south of Aberdeen, 40 Cairnhill Way is the epitome of a sleek and stylish family home.

At first glance, the new build property instantly oozes elegance with its immaculate and commanding exterior.

And the good vibes continue inside where a beautiful entrance hallway leads through to all the ground floor accommodation.

Spacious lounge area inside the house for sale in Newtonhill.
Curl up with a good book on the sofa or grab some popcorn for a movie night in the attractive lounge. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Immaculate interiors

At the heart of the home is the attractive lounge area.

Bright and beautiful with fresh neutral decor, this charming room is the perfect place to relax with family or entertain guests.

And whether it’s a Sunday roast dinner with all the family or a cheese and wine night with friends, the modern dining kitchen is the perfect place to whip up a fabulous feast.

From the superb storage cabinets and the array of integrated appliances to the delightful dining area with patio doors leading out to the back garden, the dining kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Bright dining kitchen at 40 Cairnhill Way, featuring white cabinetry and countertops.
The stylish dining kitchen is the perfect place to try out your culinary skills. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Four fantastic bedrooms

Just off the dining kitchen is a handy utility room with a washing machine plus a door out to the back garden.

Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom with a wc and a wash hand basin.

Upstairs, there are no fewer than four fantastic bedrooms including the wonderful master bedroom with a fitted wardrobe and a spa-like ensuite shower room.

Meanwhile, you can wake up to breathtaking sea views in the second double bedroom while the third bedroom is located at the front of the home and has a large built-in cupboard.

Dining space in the house for sale in Newtonhill.
You’ll never want to eat out again with a dining space as beautiful as this one. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Gorgeous garden

For those who work from home, the fourth bedroom is the perfect office as it also enjoys amazing views.

Also on the first floor is an excellent family bathroom.

Outside, barbecues can be savoured in the enclosed back garden where there is a patio area and a lawn.

Parking is taken care of via the driveway at the front plus an attached single garage with power and light.

One of the bedrooms at 40 Cairnhill Way.
Wake up feeling refreshed and revitalised in this sumptuous bedroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

In terms of location, this handsome home is part of a lovely little community where there is an array of amenities including a pharmacy, supermarket, library, two pubs and a restaurant.

For those who enjoy sporting activities, the Bettridge Centre is nearby while there are many pre-school groups within the village plus a primary school with the nearest secondary school at Portlethen Academy.

Large back garden at the house for sale in Newtonhill
Enjoy barbecues and family gatherings in the large back garden. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

To book a viewing

40 Cairnhill Way, Newtonhill, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers over£320,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01569 762947 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

