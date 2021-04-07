For offers over £425,000: A stylish penthouse flat in former Aberdeen church

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

From the stunning stained glass windows to beautiful views across Aberdeen, this penthouse apartment is rather special.

Found on Beechgrove Avenue and set within a former church which dates back to 1900, Number 68 somehow manages to combine unusual period features with modern style.

From open-plan living to the west-end location, what’s not to like about life in the penthouse?

Owner Keith Johnson fell in love with the building when it was still in the development stage – and could see beyond what was then a blank canvas.

From exposing original trusses to adding quirky staircases, the engineer certainly has an eye for design.

© Kath Flannery / DCT Media

Number 68 has become a family home over the years, after Keith met his wife, Irina, and the couple went on to have Aïda, who is two-and-a-half.

“I had just finished renovating my last flat and I knew I wanted to move up to the west end,” said Keith.

“As it was a small private developer who was renovating the building, I had much more free reign.

“The entire apartment was designed by me; I’d always fancied my very own grand design and I was interested in older buildings.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to get involved.”

Building’s past and present

Keith’s main focus was open-plan space, and his vision has certainly come to life.

Accommodation is spread over two levels, and the entrance hall leads to the lounge.

This is a particularly stunning space framed by stained glass windows, a reminder of the building’s past.

Head through to the dining kitchen which has a more modern vibe, complete with sleek white units and a contrasting black central island.

“The layout means that you don’t have to step out into a different room if you have people round for dinner,” said Keith.

“I think the building stopped been used as a church around 2007.

“But on the original plans, a lot of the original features were hidden away.

“I included the trusses in the roof space in my design, to make the most of the period look.

A stylish shower room completes the accommodation on this level.

Ascend the gorgeous oak and glass staircase to the lovely master bedroom, which boasts an en suite shower and dressing room. The mezzanine level also houses a home office – ideal in the current climate.

A further bedroom with built-in storage and an en suite bathroom completes the accommodation on offer.

Incredible views

Coming home each day will feel like a grand occasion, as the communal atrium area looks up towards glass walkways.

You can reach the penthouse via the lift, where you can enjoy the city from an enviable vantage point.

“We’ve kept the decor quite neutral, so colour comes from art on the walls as opposed to the room itself,” said Keith.

“I always loved the fact that there are no neighbours above us, so there’s nobody to disturb you.

“You can see right out over the west end and all the way to the south.

“We’ve watched some incredible sunsets as well.”

Keith and Irina are expanding their family, so are hoping to move to a slightly bigger property.

“It’s a nice community here, and I think it would appeal to a wide range of buyers,” said Keith.

“We’ve got young professionals in the building, a footballer, business owners, retired couples and a few young families. It doesn’t feel like a flat when you’re in it either, because there’s so much space available.”

Offers should be made of more than £425,000.

Contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589700.