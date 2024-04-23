How to creating a stunning and enjoyable outdoor living space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to creating a stunning and enjoyable outdoor living space

“If we think out of the box, we can do so much more”

Garden room
Louvre Lossie Corner Garden Room.

Imagine sitting and enjoying the views of the local wildlife, changing seasons, and picturesque sunsets – all from the comfort of a temperature-controlled environment. A garden room lets you make the most of Scotland’s beautiful outdoors, whatever the weather.

Roy van Vessem, director and advisor at Ecosse Garden Rooms, said:

“What sets us apart from other companies is that we are a one-stop shop for maintenance-free outdoor living solutions. We do everything in house, and we can make everything bespoke to your needs. So, you’re not bound to certain sizes. We almost never have to say no to questions from customers if we can build something.

“I have teams of my own installers – so there’s nothing coming from far away, it’s all organised from our location in Elgin.”

Four ways to spruce up your outdoor living space

Garden rooms

An enclosed garden room
Opt for a Louvred Garden Room by Ecosse Garden Rooms.

Louvred garden rooms give you the option of controlling the amount of sunlight you wish to enjoy underneath the roof of your outside space.

With a garden room, you can control the position of the louvres with a press of a button.

From completely closed and watertight to all louvres retracted to one side, all is possible with the incredibly skilled team at Ecosse Garden Rooms.

Pergolas and carports

A car port.
A carport adds security and value to your home, protecting your car from the unpredictable elements.

Pergolas and carports provide you with a solid roof above your head. They are maintenance-free and come in a choice of polycarbonate panels or glass panels.

All sides can be closed off with multiple options like screens or solid walls for some extra protection from the elements.

Adding lighting and/or heaters transforms the space into the ideal area, regardless of the weather.

Roy said: “A lot of customers ask us if our products can withstand the wind and snow we face here in the North. All the products have been tested and are made from the best materials to ensure you do not have to worry about a thing.”

Decking

Decking
Decking by Ecosse Garden Rooms.

Ecosse Garden Rooms benefits from the support of the Lakeland Verandahs franchise.

The team at Ecosse build quality, British-made UPVC decking that is low maintenance, eco-friendly and guaranteed for 10 years.

As the most successful franchise of Lakeland Verandahs, the team has proven to be experts in building beautiful new maintenance-free PVC decking projects in the north of Scotland. The quality decking is slip resistant and has no warping, splintering or discolouring.

From slopes to balustrades and even hatches, you’ll be enjoying your dream decking in no time.

Maintenance-free fencing

Fencing by Ecosse Garden Rooms
Fencing by Ecosse.

There is no need for tedious sanding and painting that comes with old wooden fencing.

Instead, transform your garden and install new fencing with composite or PVC panels from Ecosse Garden Rooms.

The long-term quality and sturdiness will ensure that your fence stays standing year after year, despite the unpredictable Scottish weather.

Roy spoke about the decking and fencing his company can offer: “86% of our decking and fencing is recycled and comes from the UK. So if you compare us with traditional wooden decking from our competitors who import from far away, then we are usually more environmentally friendly. We’ve got a better environmental and carbon footprint than other products in the market.

“Spending more time enjoying the garden instead of worrying about sanding and painting. Easy choice!”

Bespoke garden rooms in Scotland to suit your lifestyle

Roy first started learning the trade when he was just a student in Holland, helping his uncle with his own business.

He was then inspired to start his own business specialising in outdoor spaces. Roy said: “I actually started with awnings and lights, and after eight to ten years, I shifted the focus of the business to outside living spaces.

“People wanted bespoke solutions they could sit and enjoy, whatever the weather.

“Ecosse Garden Rooms started near Elgin just a few years ago, but we are still using the same suppliers after all these years. This not only ensures affordable prices and great quality, but also trust.”

Backed by his reliable suppliers and experienced team, Roy is confident that Ecosse Garden Rooms has a solution for every person, no matter what their outdoor living situation requires.

In addition to garden rooms, Roy and his team also offer a number of additional services, like replacing walls with other more stylish options. He said: “There are so many options: glass siding doors, fixed glass, bicarbonate walls, aluminium walls, Aluminium adjustable louvres and lift screens which are capable of withstanding wind forces 8-9. ”

Indeed, Roy is proud of the durability of his craftsmanship, and rightfully so: “We have fences and structures that were put up three years ago, before storm Aiden, and we’ve never had to return to do any repairs.”

So whatever you’re looking for, if you want to transform your outdoor space, look to Ecosse Garden Rooms.

Roy said: “We are making structures that our suppliers didn’t even know were possible. If we think out of the box, we can do so much more. We can really build anything maintenance-free that the customer wants and make those dreams of enjoying the outdoors a reality.”

