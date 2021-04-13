PICTURES: Historic home in Fittie comes with its own bar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With its quaint cottages and meandering paths, Fittie (or Footdee) in Aberdeen is well loved by locals and tourists alike.

You might imagine you need to duck before entering the doorway of the traditional properties, where fishing families once lived for generations.

These days you’ll struggle to find an original resident, but that doesn’t mean that Fittie has lost its charm.

Indeed it’s quite the opposite, with a tight-knit community still thriving on the seashore.

For Allan and Richard Fleming, their love for the neighbours will make it difficult to leave 21 North Square behind – having called it home for the last six years.

A new lease of life

From swapping baked treats during lockdown to enjoying campfires on the beach, the couple quickly grew to love the Fittie way of life.

Their swanky four-bedroom home has broken the mould, and proves that modern and traditional can produce an enticing mix.

You would perhaps envisage cottage decor, with pastels and compact rooms.

Number 21 is in fact a rather extensive house, which has been given a new lease of life.

The pair have lovingly upgraded this once-dated property, and the renovation even included turning the outhouse into a bar.

Accommodation spans three floors and it really has to be seen to be believed.

Allan, who is a conductor for ScotRail, arrived in Aberdeen from the Highlands, while offshore worker Richard originally comes from Shetland.

They are hoping to return to their roots and move to the countryside, but won’t be forgetting Number 21 in a hurry.

“Richard’s friends had told him all about Fittie, with its quirkiness and amazing history,” said Allan.

“He actually saw this place in the pitch dark and decided he was going to buy it.

“It was very dated inside, some of the decor was probably what your great-great-grandparent would have had.”

Modern and contemporary

The couple had to contend with wooden panelling and a rather vibrant shade of yellow, alongside a small narrow toilet on the top floor.

“Your knees were up against the radiator and there was a tiny shower with yet more cladding,” said Allan.

“Our original plans were based on remodelling the layout. We were going to instal Velux windows and put the living room on the top floor.”

Having opted against such a drastic renovation, Allan and Richard set about fresh decor with minimal remodelling.

“Again, our original plan was to be modern and contemporary,” said Allan.

“Then we ran with a theme for the dining room and just continued it.”

On the ground floor you’ll find a stylish fully fitted kitchen, with sleek black units and a handy breakfast bar.

The formal dining room boasts contrasting shades of black and grey and would be ideal for glamorous dinner parties when restrictions allow.

Completing the accommodation on this floor is a shower room.

On the first floor you’ll find a welcoming living room. The feature fireplace adds to a cosy feel, while the double bedroom has excellent in-built storage.

Two further well-appointed double bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the second floor.

Outside there is a converted bar which was completed during lockdown.

“It was Richard’s project, he worked on it alongside my uncle,” said Allan.

“The only way we can describe Fittie – remember when you were a kid and you’d nip to the neighbours for some milk?

“Well that is what Fittie is like, everyone helps each other.

“It will be a very sad goodbye, not just because of the months of renovations, but also because we have such wonderful neighbours.

“We think Number 21 could work for anyone, although it would be nice for a family to come along.”

Offers should be made of more than £330,000.

Contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589.