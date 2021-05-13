Cluny House: Restored home offers unique charm and style for Art Deco lovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When Jeremy and Lynn Townsend moved into Cluny House 13 years ago, they knew, as new owners of the B-listed architectural gem, the importance of restoring its heritage and design.

The stunning period Art Deco home came with a series of renovations – and a commitment from the couple to leave an enduring legacy for future owners to enjoy.

Cluny House was built in 1935 – the first of only six Art Deco homes ever to be built in Inverness. Surrounded by private gardens yet only a stone’s throw from the town centre, Cluny House began life as a spinster’s home, before becoming a doctor’s surgery and later a bed and breakfast.

Art Deco home for out-of-the-ordinary living

Now it’s a family home, and the Townsends raised their two sons at Cluny House and are now looking to fulfil their dreams of retiring to the south of France.

Jeremy said: “The Art Deco style and character of Cluny House is what we both fell in love with. It is an immediately impressive house which, typically for that period, sits in an elevated position in over half an acre of mature gardens.

“As we drove up the sweeping drive for the first time, we were immediately struck by the elegant lines and the unique design features. This is a statement home. We wanted a different style of living, with space, light and deliberately out of the ordinary.”

Out of the ordinary came with a host of sympathetic restorations. Improvements included a new sun terrace and kitchen that delivers stunning high gloss black curved units blending into geometric features, white Silestone worksurfaces and turquoise glass tile splash backs.

The house, not surprisingly, also comes with characteristic quirks of the era including a working call bell system and separate maids’ staircase.

Lynn said: “Our legacy has been to restore the elegance and style of the Art Deco period by blending original features with modern improvements, which we hope reflect the design themes of the time.”

A new driveway, powered entrance gates, plus security intercom and camera, complete the upgrades.

Jeremy said: “Restoring some of the fading elegance to the house has been immensely enjoyable and rewarding. It is a house we are proud of and have loved to call home. We feel lucky to have lived here.”

Cluny House is for sale by Bell and Ingram LLP, bellingram.co.uk. Tel: 01738 621121.