Fairytale home: What you can buy for £675k in the Highlands

Fit for a fairytale, this magical Highland haven was simply made for a happily ever after.

With its Rapunzel-style tower, library and spectacular scenery, New Lodge is sure to cast you under its spell.

Located near Evanton, the exceptional five-bedroom home has to be seen to be believed.

© Supplied by Media House Internat

“This is an impressive property in a secluded and private position enjoying captivating mountain views,” said Phiddy Robertson, of estate agent Galbraith.

“The house combines the best traditional features with modern comforts and is presented to a very high standard.

“The layout is ideal for modern family living, providing abundant space for entertaining, and the main reception rooms all have French doors leading to the garden.”

Mountain views

Set within 5.9 acres of land overlooking Ben Wyvis and the mountains of Strathconon, New Lodge boasts formal lawns and terraces, a pond and areas of grassland interspersed with broadleaf trees and Scots pine.

© Supplied by Media House Internat

“The owners will benefit from direct access to footpaths for hillwalking or wildlife watching in the beautiful surroundings, which are home to many rare and protected species,” added Phiddy.

“Or enjoying other leisure pursuits such as mountain biking or traditional country sports.”

© Supplied by Media House Internat

Home library

Built back in 2013, the contemporary property boasts immaculate accommodation including two reception rooms, a library, a master-bedroom suite and a self-contained one-bedroom apartment.

© Supplied by Media House Internat

Dreamy rooms

Meanwhile, all four bedrooms are en suite and the master bedroom also has its own sitting room.

© Supplied by Media House Internat

On the ground floor, you’ll find an open-plan sitting room, dining room and kitchen, separate formal dining room, en suite bedroom, separate shower room, cold room and deer larder.

© Supplied by Media House Internat

Upstairs, there is a galleried library/office, master bedroom with en suite bathroom and reading room in the Tower, plus three further en suite bedrooms.

Added extras

This stunning home also has its own separate first-floor apartment with an open-plan sitting room and dining kitchen, one bedroom and shower room.

© Supplied by Media House Internat

Furthermore, there is also the potential to create a self-contained entrance to the apartment.

Prime location

New Lodge is about 3.5 miles away from Evanton where there is small supermarket, primary school and farm shop and restaurant.

© Supplied by Media House Internat

In addition, the nearby towns of Dingwall and Alness both have shops as well as schools and train stations, while Inverness is about a 25-minute drive away.

Take a look

New Lodge, Swordale, Evanton, is on the market for offers over £675,000.

To book a viewing, email Galbraith on inverness@galbraithgroup.com, phone 01463 224343 or for more information go to the Galbraith website.