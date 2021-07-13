Aberdeenshire estate once home to Queen’s friend could be yours for £5.6m

It’s time to roll out the red carpet as this £5.6 million Aberdeenshire estate is fit for royalty.

Once used as a summer retreat by the Queen’s distant cousin and close friend, the late Lady Kennard, the sprawling Ardhuncart Estate is a sight to behold.

And the epic estate, built in the Arts and Crafts style, could be yours as it’s for sale as a whole or in nine lots.

“The combination of the range of lots available for sale at Ardhuncart together with its glorious Highland fringe location makes this a flagship sale for our firm in 2021,” said Robert McCulloch, Strutt & Parker’s head of estate and farm agency in Scotland.

© Supplied by Strutt & Parker

Home of aristocracy

Situated just off the road connecting Alford and Huntly, Ardhuncart Estate is secluded yet accessible.

Built as a traditional sporting lodge back in 1901, the beautiful residential, agricultural and sporting estate takes pride of place on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire.

With its peaceful position and extensive grounds on the north bank of the River Don, it’s no surprise that it caught the eye of the late Colonel Harold Phillips.

He bought the estate in 1952 as a summer retreat for his wife Georgina, who subsequently became Lady Kennard, and their five children.

© Supplied by Strutt & Parker

Lady Kennard

It was a much-loved holiday home for Lady Kennard, who was a member of the British aristocracy and one of the best-connected women in the country, and her family.

Over the years, they enjoyed happy holidays fishing for salmon on the River Don, shooting grouse on the Ardhuncart moor, playing tennis, hosting parties and generally enjoying the wonderfully peaceful and bucolic setting of Strathdon.

The combination of the range of lots available for sale at Ardhuncart together with its glorious Highland fringe location makes this a flagship sale for our firm in 2021″

Ardhuncart remained the home of Lady Kennard until her death in 2011.

The estate is now being offered for sale as a whole or in nine lots by the Trustees of the Ardhuncart Trust.

It provides a range of purchasing opportunities for mixed-use estate buyers; farmhouse and cottage buyers; forestry and ecological restoration buyers and residential development buyers.

© Supplied by Strutt & Parker

Mr McCulloch: “With the extraordinary increase in demand for rural residential property in Scotland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic combined with a huge appetite for environmental investment opportunities, we are particularly excited about this instruction and expect to be rushed off our feet accommodating enquiries and viewing requests during the eight to 10 week marketing period.”

£5.6 million

The price for the entire estate is offers over £5,645,000, however prices for lots range from offers over £50,000 (for a redundant range of farm buildings with development potential).

© Supplied by Strutt & Parker

The estate includes a nine-bedroom early 20th Century principal house with extensive gardens and grounds; a three-bedroom cottage; in-hand and let farms, arable and livestock farms; forestry and woods; game shooting; roe-deer stalking; salmon/trout fishing and income from a telecoms mast.

Picture gallery

© Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker © Supplied by Strutt & Parker

Book a viewing

To request a viewing of Ardhuncart Estate Alford, Aberdeenshire, contact Strutt & Parker on 01330 824 888or check out the website