Opel Manta makeover a real ray of sunshine

With sleek styling and bold lines, the iconic Opel Manta had exotic looks that appealed to petrol heads everywhere.

Produced from 1970 until 1988, it came in 1.2, 1.6 and 1.9 litre engines. In 1974 and 1975, the Manta GT/E was the first generation’s powerhouse model with 77 kW/105 hp, and – on a grander stage – its reputation for handling saw it go on to win a large number of rallies in Europe and the US.

Domestically, it was forced to hold it own against upstart rivals such as the Ford Capri, but the Manta continued to stay in the hearts of those who cut their driving teeth in the 70s and 80s

As part of the demand for Restomods, this icon will be resurrected as a full-blown production car by 2025 – so there’s little doubt that the sleek beauty has stood the test of time.

Peterhead teen’s dream machine

Now, there are an estimated 215 Opel Manta on UK roads (including four 1900s and 3 GT/Es) – and one of them is in the hands of one Peterhead man, who waited decades to find his dream machine and lovingly restored it to its original state.

Mike Robertson bought his Manta GT/E in April 2016 for £650 and, after years of restoration – and some doubt from his wife! – his hard work saw him take the Best In Show title at his month’s How Many Left? event at Grampian Transport Museum.

He said: “When I as 17-years-old and just passed my driving test, Peterhead and Fraserburgh was full of Opel Mantas, Astra GT/E’s and Escort RS Turbos. I always wanted one but could never afford one – or even the insurance premiums – at the time.

Just give me time, I’ve got plans for this

“I got married in 1994 and then kids came along, dashing my hopes of ever owning one, so in 2016 I decided to buy one before it was too late and they had all rotted away. However, it proved to be more difficult than I’d expected as they had all seemed to have disappeared.”

Mike then decided to join the Opel Manta Owners Club (OMOC) and was able to source one from Birmingham.

“I got it transported up and delivered to my house where I set about a four year nut-and-bolt restoration,” he said.

Big plans swing into action

Wife Amanda wasn’t quite convinced, however.

“I remember the first night it was delivered to my house,” said Mike. “My wife made a comment ‘What are you taking that rusty piece of junk in here for?’ and I replied, ‘Just give me time, I’ve got plans for this’.

“I bought all the tools required, welder, grinders, roll over jig etc. and totally stripped it in the garage, bagged and boxed, everything with labels etc.”

Local garage support

Mike tackled as much of the work on his own as possible then used local specialists to complete the other jobs.

He said: “Gray & Adams bodyshop in Fraserburgh did all the panel preparation, welded on new sills, rear arches, panel gapped, and did a full bare metal respray. Bodyshop manager Darren told me when he handed me back my Manta that they had spent 750 hours on the bodywork alone!

“Hatton Garage stripped and re built the 2.0E Cih 8valve engine and sent the head up to precision engine service in Inverness to get the head skimmed, new hardened valve seats and oil stem seals.

“RimTech in Ellon did all my powder coating and alloy wheels.”

After the Manta was fully resprayed, signwriter Brian Smith at St Fergus applied all the engine bay stickers and body decals, ad the Daytona check Recaro seats were refreshed with new foam and piping back to original specifications by Glyns Upholstery in Elgin.

He offered his knowledge, help and spare parts –and I knew with him on my side failing with the build was not an option

“It was first put back on the road during lockdown of 2020 since being off the road since August 1999, and I was lucky enough to have an appointment booked with Ricky Gauld up in Huntley for final tuning and set up of the engine. I’ve tried to keep it as near factory standard as possible.”

Manta owner advice

Manta owners were also a huge resource during the rebuild.

“I was very lucky to get to know other Manta owners in the area,” says Mike. “One in particular was Gerry who, I think, realised instantly that I was totally committed and totally daft about the restoration.

Both sons were happy to have the Manta as one of their wedding cars, which meant a lot to me

“He offered his knowledge, help and spare parts –and I knew with him on my side failing with the build was not an option.”

In addition to other Manta owners, local vehicle specialists and his wife, Mike credits his sons for their work, too.

“Both my sons helped me through the build process and both realised how much work and effort I had put in. Both of them were happy to have the Manta as one of their wedding cars, which meant a lot to me.”

The value of nostalgia

With recent auction prices showing upwards of £22,000 for a clean, restored Manta with MOT, it seems like a good return on Mike’s £650 investment. But it’s not about the money, he says.

It’s amazing now – every time you’re out for a drive – the amount of people that wave, flash their lights or give the thumbs up

“It’s the nostalgic value that’s more important to me. I have a complete folder of every receipt for the build but I’ve never plucked up the courage to add it up… and I probably won’t. It’s better not to know!”

A few years down the line this once rusty manta is now deserving of Best In Show at Alford 2023. So was it worth all the effort, work and expense?

“It’s turned out far better than I ever imagined,” says Mike. “I was able to drive it with a new MOT first April 2020 during lockdown. My wife and I both now really enjoy evenings and weekends running about in the Manta, to shows or coffee shops etc,

“It’s amazing now – every time you’re out for a drive – the amount of people that wave, flash their lights or give the thumbs up. It’s great to see classics being driven and used instead of being locked up in garages. It certainly takes me back to 17 again!”

Best In Show title

The Best In Show prize in the The How Many Left? competition at Alford was awarded by Grampian Transport Museum chairman Jason Dorey, himself an enthusiastic classic car owner with a 1962 Rover 100.

He said: “We were delighted to present Mike with the 2023 HML? ‘Best in Show’ award because it was not only an outstanding car, but it also represents the ethos of the museum in restoring, preserving and presenting a piece of transport history for future generations to learn about and enjoy.

“The museum is also very keen to preserve the Heritage Skills which are required to do this, and it will not be long before the techniques used by Mike in this superb restoration will be the heritage skills of future years.”

