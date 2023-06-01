Scotgold boss Phil Day to quit troubled Scottish gold miner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotgold boss Phil Day to quit troubled Scottish gold miner

Firm starts hunt for new chief executive to run mine at Cononish in Argyll

By Keith Findlay
Scotgold boss Phil Day and an image of the gold mine at Cononish
Phil Day is leaving the Argyll mining company to spend more time with his family. Image: DCT Media

The chief executive of troubled Scottish gold miner Scotgold Resources is quitting.

Scotgold’s share price fell nearly 3% following this morning’s announcement of Phil Day’s “intention to resign”.

But the stock bounced back and as of  11.45am the shares were each worth 14.5p, the same as at yesterday’s market close.

Mr Day “remains in his post at this time”, the Alternative Investment Market-listed company said.

Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

Scotgold, which operates Scotland’s only commercial gold mine at Cononish, near Tyndrum, in Argyll, added the process of recruiting a permanent successor would start immediately.

Mr Day has been Scotgold’s CEO since April 2021, mostly splitting his time between the gold mine site and a home in Switzerland.

The company said he now wished to spend more time with family in Australia and the board had “reluctantly accepted his resignation”.

‘Unwavering support’

Chairman Peter Hetherington added: “On behalf of Scotgold’s board of directors, I thank Phil for his dedication, unwavering support and very significant contribution to the company.

“Under his calm and steady leadership, since April 2021, Phil has guided the Cononish mine to safe and environmentally compliant commercial production, redesigned the mine schedule, implemented cut and fill stoping for faster access to higher grade zones, commenced long hole stope mining and ramped up the process plant for optimal continuous operation.”

A stope is a dugout tunnel or space containing the ore being mined.

Down the mine at Cononish. Image: Scotgold Resources

Mr Day, 49, said, “I am very pleased with what we as a team have accomplished during my time as CEO. It has been a privilege to lead and develop the business. The company’s team and board are its greatest asset and I want to express my gratitude for their contribution.”

Scotgold has suffered a turbulent year. Bosses were forced to shore up its finances after production levels fell “below plan” in the first quarter.

In late March, shares in the firm slumped more than 65% after it highlighted the potential for a “material uncertainty” over its “very immediate” future.

Police called in

Scotgold said much of its recent output had “turned to waste”, rather than deliver valuable gold.

It also revealed it had called in the police after the email accounts of executive directors were accessed by “unauthorised persons” and “specious emails” sent in their names to numerous people.

Shareholders have pumped millions of pounds of fresh capital into the business this year.

And lender Bridge Barn, controlled by Scotgold non-executive director and former chairman Nathaniel le Roux has deferred capital and interest payments worth nearly £3m.

Significant challenges obviously remain for Scotgold.”

Peter Hetherington, chairman, Scotgold Resources.

Scotgold today updated the market on a string of operational measures aimed at getting its gold and silver mining at Cononish back on track.

Mr Hetherington said: “Significant challenges obviously remain for Scotgold.

“We as a board have a duty of care to all team members and respect Phil’s request for the time and space, away from CEO PLC duties, with his family in Australia.

“We remain committed to all stakeholders and the ongoing development and production from Cononish, Scotland’s first commercial gold mine and will update the market in due course on the new CEO appointment.”

Scotgold's operation at Cononish
Scotgold’s operation at Cononish is having a difficult year. Image: Scotgold Resources

The “first pour” of commercially produced gold from the mine was achieved on November 30 2020.

Scotgold, whose mining activities in Argyll featured in popular BBC TV series Gold Town, has previously said Cononish is only the beginning of its Scottish gold ambitions.

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

