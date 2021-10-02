Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pet portraits: Double trouble and daft pooches in this week’s gallery

By David Bradley
October 2, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 2, 2021, 8:37 am
Is this seat taken? Nine-month-old sisters Belle and Mickey both seem to think this is the best seat in Miranda Burnett’s house in Aberdeen.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners (above) are the nine-month-old sisters Belle and Mickey all cosied up at Miranda Burnett’s house in Aberdeen.

Check out our gallery below

Mitzy waiting patiently for her walkies with owners Colin and Heather Bowie in Rothienorman.
Leighanne Williamson, from Turriff, sent in this picture of Shar-Pei Diesel on his holidays at the kennels in Auchterless.
This is Rocky, a new addition to the family of Nicole and Karl Knox, from Golspie.
John and Luan Riach’s three Labradors, Isla, Brodie and Hope in their garden at Turriff.
Sara Notini, from Strichen, captured handsome Boomer looking serious and adopting a dramatic pose as he surveyed his favourite place, Strichen Lake. But looks can be deceptive – he’s really a big softie at heart!
Dogs are very definitely allowed on the furniture at Lorraine Tucker’s house in Carnoustie. Especially if they’re as pretty as Penny the poodle and Rosie the Maltese.
This is Kelly Taylor’s 10-year-old cat, Cheeky, relaxing in Lumsden, Aberdeenshire.
Hollie Milne’s cat, Biscuit, playing around at home in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.
Winnie, the eight-week-old golden retriever, is ready to reign after her daisy crown coronation in Portsoy with Denna Innes.
Tracey Porter’s 17-year-old cat, TC, at home in Northfield, Aberdeen.
This is six-year-old Harvey, from Kingswells, on a walk at Hazlehead Park with owner Fiona McKibbin.
Roxy enjoying the sun with owner Rona McKenzie in Fetterangus.
Gorgeous Ghost, the four-month-old German Shepherd, loves exploring Tyrebagger with Eilidh McCabe, from Aberdeen.
Little Lottie Grace is surely the most beautiful bloom of all as she explores the flowers in Madge Keanie’s garden in Wolfhill, Perthshire.
Pixie the picture-perfect hamster seems to love posing for the camera and proud owner Aurora Macdonald, from Aberdeen.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

