Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: The north and north-east’s cutest pets of the week

By David Bradley
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 20, 2021, 12:00 pm
Was Molly from Dufftown imagining the faraway adventures awaiting her on her first train journey with Caron Parker?
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Kirstie Spark’s French bulldogs, (below) Henry and Louie.

Check out our gallery below

If we had our way, we’d be in there snuggling with Kirstie Spark’s French bulldogs, Henry and Louie, as they catch up on their beauty sleep in Craigellachie, Moray.
Sassy little Socks is just five months old but already ruling the roost in Abigail Clark’s home in Fraserburgh.
Jura the 22-month-old Schnoodle looks like he’s enjoyed so much of a runaround at Aberdeen’s Westhill secure dog park with Linda Livingstone that he’s earned a little rest in the grass.
“Give us a kiss!” Hector and Stroma from Inverness don’t quite get the romantic moment right, but Carole Fraser’s pups still make a gorgeous pair.
Tricia Middleton, in Cullen, Moray, reckons her brother, David, spoils Teddie (above) and Peanuts (below). But just look at these lovely little faces…
…and tell us you could resist giving in to whatever such adorable cats wanted!
At first, it looks like Cara Copland from Aberdeen has got the perfect shot of Sulley at Loch Muick. But we’re a bit concerned about what happens when he decides to dry himself off.
Now, those eyes demand the truth so we won’t lie… Brenda Coutts from Kirriemuir, your pup Luqa is beautiful!
“That’s not a toy, THIS is a toy!” Cute and clever eight-week-old Border Collie DJ is rightly proud of the huge find he’s made in the McKenzie household in Cornhill.
Good manners cost nothing, but we think Molly the Cockapoo will be handsomely rewarded if she sits at the table as patiently as this pic suggests. Molly lives with Dad Callum, Nan and Gaga in Turriff.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

