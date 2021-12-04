Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Portraits: The cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Beautiful Bramble, looking lively and alert in Cawdor Woods, pictured by Ryan Raymond from Inverness.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Chica (below) catching some rays in the garden.  Thanks to Alan Walls from Balloch for sending the pic!

Check out our gallery below

A beguiling image of Chica, getting some sun in her owner’s garden, was taken by Alan Walls from Balloch, Inverness.
Woody, on a recent holiday in Ellon, thought he would blend into the background but was spotted and photographed by Henry Clark, from Fraserburgh.
Bruno the Newfpoo, from Lewis, visiting his pal Poppy the Labrador, in Inverness. Bruno is owned by the Mackenzie family and Poppy by the Boyd family.
Simon enjoying a run on Bannamin Beach in Shetland during a recent visit there by Nicci Ross and Paul Donald, from Aberdeen, who captured this carefree moment.
Life’s a beach for 13-week-old Winnie, from Portsoy, enjoying the sand and sea at Cullen for the first time. Pictured by owner Denna Innes.
Adorable Bruar, who’s three years old, lives with the Gray family just outside Turriff in Aberdeenshire.
I’m not leaving this cosy bed! Brenda Pratt, from Inverurie, captured her cat, Rue, relaxing in front of the radiator at home on a cold and wintry day.
Lori Bryce, from Inverurie, sent in this image of her setter, Moose, taking a seat at Crichie Pond.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

