Pet portraits – This week’s playful pets of the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits – This week’s playful pets of the north

By Felicity Donohoe
March 26, 2022, 6:00 am
SKYE’S THE LIMIT: It must be triple the fun for Martin Madigan with Chacco, Dileas and Benny! Though there may be muddy pawprints after this walk up Skye’s Old Man of Storr..
SKYE’S THE LIMIT: It must be triple the fun for Martin Madigan with Chacco, Dileas and Benny! Though there may be muddy pawprints after this walk up Skye’s Old Man of Storr..

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners (above) are Chacco, Dileas and Benny.  Brilliant pic from Martin Madigan, thanks for sending it in!

Check out our gallery below

Izzy demonstrates the correct way to sit pretty at Portessie near Buckie! John Ferrett is the wonderfully expressive pup’s lucky owner
We can see why this lovely lass is called Treacle… We’re totally stuck on <br />her! Sweet little Treacle lives in Inverurie with Marcus Davidson.
Being named after a Norse god is quite a moniker to live up to… But handsome Odin manages it in style! Ian and Ruth Gordon live with Odin in Tayport.
This week’s most infectious grin belongs to Corben the Bernese mountain dog, for whom we can’t think of a clever caption as we’re too busy smiling soppily! He clearly loved being at Dunnottar with Melanie Cowie.
Ziggy wraps up warm at Burnside of Dun. The stylish lad lives with Carol and Kevin Pirie, and sisters Eilidh and Freya.
We’re simply potty about you, Sam! It seems the lovely Labrador likes to lend a helping paw in Sheena Joss’s garden in Broughty Ferry. We demand he gets his own gardening show
Judging by those sparkling eyes, Romanian rescues Tommy, who’s five, and six-year-old Hazel are thriving in their forever home in Glencoe with Kim Macdonald.
Patience. Elegance. Poise. At just nine months old, gorgeous Cooper has it all! Ali and Irene Bain are raising a perfect gent in Garmouth.
Rufus is a step up from your ordinary dog… The cheeky chap gets a boost in Emma, Anne and Stuart Calder‘s garden in Evanton, Easter Ross.
Ashley Peterkin is certain that magnificent Murphy is the cutest pet around. It’s pretty hard to argue with that! The seven-month-old border collie melts hearts in Inverurie.
Very sadly, Lynne Rennie from Inverness recently lost lovely Maci, who was six. She looks like a beautiful soul to us.
Marta’s grandparents read the paper every week, so Gill Walker’s photo of her at the Glenlivet Estate is the perfect reward for their excellent taste!
Oh, Clova, you’ll break our hearts! Hilary Gaunt has to try to resist those soulfull eyes every day in Crathes…

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]