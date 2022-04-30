Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 30, 2022, 11:28 am
They do say you should always expand your horizons. And Cara Copland from Aberdeen’s wonderfully eclectic pack of Rag the Dalmatian, Sulley the Labrador and Rex the dachshund certainly seem to be looking forward to the new adventures they can see at Crathes Castle.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Rag, Sulley and Rex at Crathes Caste.  Thanks to Cara Copland from Aberdeen for sending in the pic.

Check out our gallery below

How is being this adorable even possible?! Romanian rescue dog Jojo is now loving life in Friockheim with Michelle Grant.
Fabulous Freddy knows a good boy when he is one! The proud pup enjoyed a holiday trip to Dunnet Forest in Caithness with the Ingram family from Ellon.
We’ve a few pondering pups this week! Baxter has a thoughtful moment while visiting Airyhall with Gillian Wishart, from Crossgates, Fife.
Madie has bagged the best seat in the house! The pleased pooch found this wonderful toadstool during a walk round Ballater’s Seven Bridges with the Forbes family from Aboyne.
Judging by that look, magnificent Molly knows just how photogenic she is. We can see why Emily Mae couldn’t resist taking a snap in Friockheim – what a model to have on hand!
No dogs on the furniture? Nah, when you’re as good-looking as Snowy, you can persuade the humans to take the floor! Adam Gordon’s Bichon Frise chills out in Perth with his granny, Diana
It’s great to have live-in playmates! Gem, Tweed and Mac make the most of a sunny day in their back garden in Taynuilt, Argyll and Bute, with Lynne Murdoch.
“Come on in, the water’s lovely!” Anyone who says dogs can’t communicate has clearly never met Misty the eight-year-old cocker spaniel, who’s obviously telling the MacLeod family from Inverness to join her in the waves at Dalmore Beach, Isle of Lewis.
Donald Simpson tells us Obi, who lives in Shettleston, Glasgow, was a brilliant lockdown companion for his daughter. We can easily believe that — we’d be stuck in with the marvellous moggy any time

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

