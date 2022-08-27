Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am
This week's winner is three-month-old Cozmo. We hope the windswept cavapoo wasn’t actually blown away on his first visit to Tentsmuir beach.
This week's winner is three-month-old Cozmo. We hope the windswept cavapoo wasn't actually blown away on his first visit to Tentsmuir beach.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

Congratulations to this week’s winner, three-month-old Cozmo. Owner David Johnston from Dundee took the photo during the cavapoo pup’s first visit to Tentsmuir Beach.

Check out our gallery below

Are we seeing double? No, Jenny Gordon really did have twice the fun with Sparkie, 14, and Diego, who’s 12, at Loch Muick. The perfect pair live in Blackburn, Aberdeenshire.
Judging by that tongue, working cocker spaniel Murphy is focusing really hard on being adorable. You nailed it, Murphy! The cheeky chap lives with Scott Langley in Inverness.
Joyful Jess must surely make everyone smile in Banchory Devenick! She is owned by lucky Helen McGregor and Gavin Ardoe. Thanks to Abbie Mather for sending in such a great pic.
Beach-lover Charlie gives a whole new meaning to the word rockstar! The lucky lad lives near the sea in Arbroath with Gillian Bushel.
Ooh, Eddie is so cool, we’ve got chills! The stylish 15-year-old, who belongs to Margo Longhurst, was visiting his grandma and grandad in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie.
If you go down to the woods today, you’re in for a big surprise… Jojo will be showing off some silky balancing skills! Michelle Grant and Jojo enjoy walks in the wilderness near their home in Friockheim.
Look up the phrase “goodest boy ever” and surely this image of Dougal the golden retriever pops up! Mairi Mackenzie’s lovely lad poses perfectly at Traigh Mhor in Tolsta, Isle of Lewis.
Apparently Loch Kinord is a lovely, picturesque spot for a walk. We hadn’t noticed – majestic Rollo completely steals the show in James Reid’s gorgeous photo in Aboyne.
Em, so if we’re not here next week, it’s because we’ve sold the rights to Pet Portraits to buy Frankie all the treats in the world… It’s not our fault! We bet Susanne Lovie can’t resist those eyes in Macduff, either.
If we’re ever in Oldmeldrum, we won’t mess with Salem! We hope pals John and Rachel passed his thorough inspection when they looked after Salem while Lynne and Mike Eldrick were away.
Beautiful Belle has a great idea for a TV show… The Great British Bark Off! Lorraine Ironside-Bown’s lovely lass stays stylish in Elgin.
We love a traditional veg patch: carrots, lettuce, radishes, cats… If Pete and Wendy Hylton have truly mastered the art of growing a Shackleton in Thurso, we want to know their secret!

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

