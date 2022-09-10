Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

Congratulations to this week’s winner Buddy, who you will see at the very top of our gallery. Owner Lesley Lord took this sweet boy for his first trip to the dog groomers and he sure scrubs up well!

Check out our gallery below

It looks like brilliant Buddy enjoyed his first trip to the dog groomer. The dapper dog belongs to Lesley Lord from New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire.
So many stylish pets this week! Glamorous Glory rocks her knitwear during a trip to Melness, Sutherland, with Natalia Mackay from Stoneywood.
Oh, Jess, we would come and play if we could! The gorgeous girls looks impatient for Steven McConnachie from Barvas, Isle of Lewis, to stop take pictures and get back to having fun on Nairn beach!
Don’t look so shy, Buddy. If you’ve got that much style, flaunt it! The adorable pup lives with Caroline Petticrew in Dundee.
Radiant Ruby relaxes in the recent warm weather, but we bet it’s usually this beauty who brings the sunshine into the Bennett family in Dunfermline.
Lola’s lovely AND talented. Well, can you lick your own nose!? She loves life in Inverness with Bob and Irene Glover.
Jax is another precious pet who’s been to see the groomer. The perfectly coiffed cocker spaniel exudes class in Fraserburgh, where he lives with Fiona Whyte.
This is the only kind of fir-wearing we can get behind! Fashionable fluffball Ash carries off a cone hat in style in Inverness with Katherine Mackenzie.
The stunning beauty of Newburgh beach is matched only by terrific Tilly, who looks ready to lead James, Mhairi, Sarah and Cameron Begg from Maud on an epic adventure.
Whatever Dexter was after, we’re sure Maureen Jenson gave him it in Inverurie. No one could resist those eyes! Dexter lives in Aberdeen with Emily and Matthew.
Do you ever feel really uncool? Buddy is so chill, we can’t compete! Lesley and Paddy Murphy from Dundee claim the Westie/Lhasa cross is a wee Tasmanian devil but we don’t believe it!
Carolyn Brandt tells us her son Paul’s pup Bobby loves posing at home in Aberdeen. You look blooming brilliant to us, Bobby!
Poor Bu needed surgery on not one but three legs. Margaret Smith from Carnbee, Fife, is so proud of her brave boy.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Pets

The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Keela, Sampson, Claire and Katie are looking for new homes - Can you help?
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Talia, Twitch and Oliver are looking for new homes - Can you help?
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Honda's new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
GALLERY: From bin strikes to energy price updates, take a break and enjoy some…
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
QUIZ: How much do you know about our beloved canine companions?
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Sharon Comrie: Cost of living crisis is affecting animals as well as people
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Pet portraits: DOG SPECIAL! A gallery of the North of Scotland's daft and dashing…

More from Press and Journal

The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
The world is too full of bad news at the moment. We’re going to be more Kim and simply jump for joy! The beautiful border collie takes the leap while out with Gwen and Jimmy Dick during the harvest in Skene.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0