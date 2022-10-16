Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Findlay Mair
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto.
Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto.

Looking for a new pet can be an exciting, yet nerve-wracking time.

From researching the right pet to preparing your home and gathering supplies, there is plenty to consider.

Sometimes, the pet we want isn’t necessarily the one we’d be suited for, which is why we’re helping the Scottish SPCA to find homes for a range of company-ready companions.

Their rescue and rehoming centres are temporary havens for animals from dogs to horses, alongside many other types of creatures.

And while the charity’s bases are purpose-built to care for these animals, they deserve forever homes too.

This week we’re showcasing current residents of the SSPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak, and future pampered pets, Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto.

Nina

 Nina is a very curious cat
Nina is a very curious cat.

Nina has been a super mum to four adorable kittens who have found their forever homes and now it is her turn.

This lovely girl is a sweetheart who enjoys lots of attention and fuss and will purr away as she sits on your lap.

Her curiosity often gets the better of her and she will leap out of her bed to see what’s going on around her.

Nina also adores her food and is certainly not a fussy eater!

She would prefer to live with adults or older children and would need to be the only pet in the household.

If you could offer Nina a quiet garden to explore once settled then check out her adoption page here.

Handsome Jack

Handsome Jack gets excited when he's playing with people.
Handsome Jack gets excited when he’s playing with people.

Handsome Jack is a distinguished looking gentleman who is ready for his next adventure.

While staying at the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak, he has loved coming to say hello when people walk past his enclosure and running to play.

Throughout the day Jack will spend most of his time all wrapped up in his bed, but does enjoy a little run around with his toys every now and then.

He may even like to live with another ferret or two once they’ve been introduced and feel comfortable around each other.

Jack does get a little too excited when interacting with his human friends and may give a playful nip, therefore he would be best suited to a more experienced owner.

If you could give Jack the regular handling he would benefit from then please check out his adoption page here.

Aalto

Aalto will sometimes turn his nose up at vegetables
Aalto will sometimes turn his nose up at vegetables.

Aalto the turtle is hoping to make a splash with his new forever family.

Aged between three and five, he would be best suited to a new owner who has knowledge of turtles and can provide the space that he needs to live his best life.

He enjoys a varied diet and is quite a good eater but may sometimes turn his nose up at vegetables.

Aalto would benefit from a tank that has a few higher levels that he can climb up and have a break from swimming.

If Aalto sounds like the pet for you then have a look at his adoption page here.

Tags

Conversation

