Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes – can you help?

Looking for a new pet can be an exciting, yet nerve-wracking time.

From researching the right pet to preparing your home and gathering supplies, there is plenty to consider.

Sometimes, the pet we want isn’t necessarily the one we’d be suited for, which is why we’re helping the Scottish SPCA to find homes for a range of company-ready companions.

Their rescue and rehoming centres are temporary havens for animals from dogs to horses, alongside many other types of creatures.

And while the charity’s bases are purpose-built to care for these animals, they deserve forever homes too.

This week we’re showcasing current residents of the SSPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak, and future pampered pets, Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto.

Nina

Nina has been a super mum to four adorable kittens who have found their forever homes and now it is her turn.

This lovely girl is a sweetheart who enjoys lots of attention and fuss and will purr away as she sits on your lap.

Her curiosity often gets the better of her and she will leap out of her bed to see what’s going on around her.

Nina also adores her food and is certainly not a fussy eater!

She would prefer to live with adults or older children and would need to be the only pet in the household.

If you could offer Nina a quiet garden to explore once settled then check out her adoption page here.

Handsome Jack

Handsome Jack is a distinguished looking gentleman who is ready for his next adventure.

While staying at the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak, he has loved coming to say hello when people walk past his enclosure and running to play.

Throughout the day Jack will spend most of his time all wrapped up in his bed, but does enjoy a little run around with his toys every now and then.

He may even like to live with another ferret or two once they’ve been introduced and feel comfortable around each other.

Jack does get a little too excited when interacting with his human friends and may give a playful nip, therefore he would be best suited to a more experienced owner.

If you could give Jack the regular handling he would benefit from then please check out his adoption page here.

Aalto

Aalto the turtle is hoping to make a splash with his new forever family.

Aged between three and five, he would be best suited to a new owner who has knowledge of turtles and can provide the space that he needs to live his best life.

He enjoys a varied diet and is quite a good eater but may sometimes turn his nose up at vegetables.

Aalto would benefit from a tank that has a few higher levels that he can climb up and have a break from swimming.

If Aalto sounds like the pet for you then have a look at his adoption page here.