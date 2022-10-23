Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Findlay Mair
October 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you help?

Looking for a new pet can be an exciting, yet nerve-wracking time.

From researching the right pet to preparing your home and gathering supplies, there is plenty to consider.

Sometimes, the pet we want isn’t necessarily the one we’d be suited for, which is why we’re helping the Scottish SPCA to find homes for a range of company-ready companions.

Their rescue and rehoming centres are temporary havens for animals from dogs to horses, alongside many other types of creatures.

And while the charity’s bases are purpose-built to care for these animals, they deserve forever homes too.

This week we’re showcasing current residents of the SSPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak, and future pampered pets, Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno, and Oliver.

Abercrombie and Finch

Abercrombie and Finch are a mixed flock of zebra finches

Abercrombie and Finch are a large, mixed flock of zebra finches in the care of the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

They are looking for their forever home where they’ll be able to explore.

Due to the size of this group, the animal charity are happy to rehome them in smaller flocks or as one if a suitable setup is available.

They are very nervous around people so would benefit from a large outdoor aviary. Smaller groups may settle in a quiet home.

They have never lived with other birds but, if introduced properly and with plenty of room, they would hopefully settle in well.

If you would like to rehome some or all of these beautiful birds, please apply here.

Bruno

Bruno is looking for a loving home

Bruno is a handsome dog who is looking for a new home to fill with love.

The four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier is an active boy who loves to play fetch and run around with his toys, however he is also a big sook who loves attention and cuddles.

He does not mind the company of other friendly dogs however but would prefer to be the only animal in his new home. He will also need a secure garden where he can run and play as he pleases.

Bruno is still learning the ropes of the outside world so he needs an adult-only home, or one with older teenagers who have experience with socialisation and positive reinforcement training.

He is doing well so far when meeting other animals at the centre and would require his new home to continue this training.

If you can give Bruno a loving home, please apply here.

Oliver

To go with story by Findlay Mair. Scottish SPCA looking to rehome animals Picture shows; Animals from the Drumoak Scottish SPCA centre. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown

Oliver is a handsome young ferret who is in the care of the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming centre, and looking for a new home.

Being a typical ferret, he loves to play with his toys. When he tires himself out he enjoys being lazy and snoozing in his cosy bed.

Olly was quite nippy when he first arrived at the centre and required regular handling to get used to it.

He would therefore be suited to an experienced owner who can continue building his confidence.

If you can give Oliver the perfect home, please apply here.

