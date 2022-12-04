Joel, Nala and Rannoch are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Joel, Nala and Rannoch?

Rannoch

Rannoch is a handsome Highland X Connemara and stands at approximately 13.3 hands.

He is a sweet boy who thrives on human company.

Little is known about Rannoch’s past but it’s believed that he has been lightly backed and could potentially go on to be a ridden horse however this comes with no guarantees.

He has been lunged during his time at the centre in Drumoak and is very straightforward.

Ideally Rannoch’s new home would be experienced in handling horses and he would need at least one other companion in his new home as he is used to living in a small herd.

If you can give Rannoch his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA.

Nala

Nala is a Dogue de Bordeaux cross with lots of energy and loves playing with her toys. She will require a secure garden where she can run and play as she pleases.

Once she’s done playing, she will happily snuggle up with her new owner for some cuddles.

Nala does not mind the company of other well-mannered dogs – but would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

She is still working on her socialisation skills so her new owner will need to continue with her positive reinforcement training.

A home with children may be suitable pending successful introductions.

Any new owner would need to be aware that Nala has an ongoing skin condition which is not covered by insurance.

If you can give Nala her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA.

Joel

Joel is a loveable ferret who is on the hunt for his new forever home.

He is a well-natured boy who will happily let you cuddle him. When he’s not chilling in his comfy bed or looking for cuddles, you will find him running riot and enjoying his playtime with his many toys.

Due to his loving nature, he would like to have an owner who has plenty of spare time to spend on handling him and playing together.

Joel would love to find a home where he has lots of room to explore and plenty of enrichment to keep him amused.

If you can give Joel his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA.