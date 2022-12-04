Joel, Nala and Rannoch are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Joel, Nala and Rannoch are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Findlay Mair
December 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 11:22 am
Rannoch, Nala and Joel are seeking a new home
Rannoch, Nala and Joel are seeking a new home

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Joel, Nala and Rannoch?

Rannoch

Rannoch is a handsome Highland X Connemara and stands at approximately 13.3 hands.

He is a sweet boy who thrives on human company.

Little is known about Rannoch’s past but it’s believed that he has been lightly backed and could potentially go on to be a ridden horse however this comes with no guarantees.

He has been lunged during his time at the centre in Drumoak and is very straightforward.

Ideally Rannoch’s new home would be experienced in handling horses and he would need at least one other companion in his new home as he is used to living in a small herd.

If you can give Rannoch his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA.

Nala

Nala is a Dogue de Bordeaux cross with lots of energy and loves playing with her toys. She will require a secure garden where she can run and play as she pleases.

Once she’s done playing, she will happily snuggle up with her new owner for some cuddles.

Nala does not mind the company of other well-mannered dogs – but would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

She is still working on her socialisation skills so her new owner will need to continue with her positive reinforcement training.

A home with children may be suitable pending successful introductions.

Any new owner would need to be aware that Nala has an ongoing skin condition which is not covered by insurance.

If you can give Nala her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA.

Joel

Joel is a loveable ferret who is on the hunt for his new forever home. 

Joel is a loveable ferret who is on the hunt for his new forever home.

He is a well-natured boy who will happily let you cuddle him. When he’s not chilling in his comfy bed or looking for cuddles, you will find him running riot and enjoying his playtime with his many toys.

Due to his loving nature, he would like to have an owner who has plenty of spare time to spend on handling him and playing together.

Joel would love to find a home where he has lots of room to explore and plenty of enrichment to keep him amused.

If you can give Joel his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented