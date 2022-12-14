Can I walk my dog in the snow? Expert advice on when it is too cold to go out with your pooch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can I walk my dog in the snow? Expert advice on when it is too cold to go out with your pooch

By Louise Glen
December 14, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 7:22 pm
Jasper and Bampot the dogs enjoys the snow in the Scottish Highlands.
Jasper and Bampot the dogs enjoys the snow in the Scottish Highlands.

With temperatures the lowest many of us ever remember, many pet owners have been seeking advice on when it is safe to take their dogs out.

Only a few months ago we were asking for advice about walking our dogs in the heat – and now we have the opposite problem – when is the cold too icy for our doggies?

While you may want to rethink throwing balls and walking near lakes – would you consider buying boots for your dog?

Dog walkers in Duthie park. Images: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Ways to keep your dogs safe

Scottish SPCA chief veterinary officer Ian Futter told The P&J: “The colder weather can be difficult for both humans and animals alike however there are ways that you can keep your pet safe and happy in these freezing conditions.

“If you have a sick or elderly dog, or your dog has thin hair, invest in a special coat to keep them warm.

“You may also wish to get them boots to protect their paws.”

He continued: “Make sure you keep any beds away from cold draughts and regularly check that any water bowls haven’t frozen over.

“Stay safe when walking your dog by wearing reflective clothing and staying away from any ponds or lakes.

“You should also avoid throwing balls when it is icy as animals may slip and injure themselves.”

Check around your car for sleeping cats

He also advised owners to clean their pet’s paws regularly as they can become irritated by salt on the pavements.

“Dry them thoroughly afterwards,” Mr Futte added.

“Always check underneath your car as well as around the wheels and in the bonnet before turning on your engine. Cats may use a car for shelter, particularly in rural areas.

“Where possible, stay inside and wrap up warm.”

A dog enjoying the snow in Stonehaven. Supplied by DC Thomson.

A walk is the highlight of the day

As for dogs feeling the effects of Jack Frost this year, website Lord and Labradors says dropping temperatures should not deter people from walking their dogs.

“A walk is likely one of the highlights of your dog’s day – besides dinner time – so if they’re happy to go out in the cold, you should be happy to take them.”

Pet owners walking their dogs during the Arctic blast may want to consider walking in the mid-morning or early afternoon when temperatures are not at their lowest.

It also suggested smaller dogs may benefit from wearing a coat as they are more likely to experience the cold compared to bigger breeds and, if it is particularly treacherous conditions, to skip the marathon walks and instead take shorter walks – around 20 minutes for smaller breeds or up to 30 minutes for medium to larger sized dogs.

The website continues: “Small dogs are more vulnerable in the cold, whereas bigger dogs can withstand lower temperatures.

“Do keep this in mind when taking your furry friend for a walk, and avoid walking any dog when temperatures drop below -10, even if they’re wearing a coat.

“For puppies and older dogs, it’s better to exercise a little bit more caution, as they could be more vulnerable to the cold too.”

