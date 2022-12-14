Can I walk my dog in the snow? Expert advice on when it is too cold to go out with your pooch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With temperatures the lowest many of us ever remember, many pet owners have been seeking advice on when it is safe to take their dogs out.

Only a few months ago we were asking for advice about walking our dogs in the heat – and now we have the opposite problem – when is the cold too icy for our doggies?

While you may want to rethink throwing balls and walking near lakes – would you consider buying boots for your dog?

Ways to keep your dogs safe

Scottish SPCA chief veterinary officer Ian Futter told The P&J: “The colder weather can be difficult for both humans and animals alike however there are ways that you can keep your pet safe and happy in these freezing conditions.

“If you have a sick or elderly dog, or your dog has thin hair, invest in a special coat to keep them warm.

“You may also wish to get them boots to protect their paws.”

He continued: “Make sure you keep any beds away from cold draughts and regularly check that any water bowls haven’t frozen over.

“Stay safe when walking your dog by wearing reflective clothing and staying away from any ponds or lakes.

“You should also avoid throwing balls when it is icy as animals may slip and injure themselves.”

Check around your car for sleeping cats

He also advised owners to clean their pet’s paws regularly as they can become irritated by salt on the pavements.

“Dry them thoroughly afterwards,” Mr Futte added.

“Always check underneath your car as well as around the wheels and in the bonnet before turning on your engine. Cats may use a car for shelter, particularly in rural areas.

“Where possible, stay inside and wrap up warm.”

A walk is the highlight of the day

As for dogs feeling the effects of Jack Frost this year, website Lord and Labradors says dropping temperatures should not deter people from walking their dogs.

“A walk is likely one of the highlights of your dog’s day – besides dinner time – so if they’re happy to go out in the cold, you should be happy to take them.”

Pet owners walking their dogs during the Arctic blast may want to consider walking in the mid-morning or early afternoon when temperatures are not at their lowest.

It also suggested smaller dogs may benefit from wearing a coat as they are more likely to experience the cold compared to bigger breeds and, if it is particularly treacherous conditions, to skip the marathon walks and instead take shorter walks – around 20 minutes for smaller breeds or up to 30 minutes for medium to larger sized dogs.

The website continues: “Small dogs are more vulnerable in the cold, whereas bigger dogs can withstand lower temperatures.

“Do keep this in mind when taking your furry friend for a walk, and avoid walking any dog when temperatures drop below -10, even if they’re wearing a coat.

“For puppies and older dogs, it’s better to exercise a little bit more caution, as they could be more vulnerable to the cold too.”