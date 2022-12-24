Pet portraits: Adorable Mojo gets cosy in a dressing gown, Choo Choo struts in the snow and Violet helps on the farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’ve all been feeling the cold this winter and with temperatures regularly dropping below zero across the north and north-east we’ve all had to wrap up warm.

But no one has done it as cutely as this week’s winner Mojo in Ullapool after she sneaked under Phoebe Ross’s dressing gown.

It was a close run race this week with plenty more adorable pets navigating through the winter chill and making our gallery below a joy to look through and put together.

From the ragdoll lynx Choo Choo dramatically strutting through the snow to the tiny pup Phoebe donning a festive hat there’s plenty to love in this week’s collection of north and north-east pets.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.