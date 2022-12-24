Pet portraits: Adorable Mojo gets cosy in a dressing gown, Choo Choo struts in the snow and Violet helps on the farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits: Adorable Mojo gets cosy in a dressing gown, Choo Choo struts in the snow and Violet helps on the farm

By Findlay Mair
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Majestic Mojo has found the purrfect place to snuggle down in Ullapool! The bewitching beauty commandeered Phoebe Ross’s dressing gown, and doesn’t she wear it well?
We’ve all been feeling the cold this winter and with temperatures regularly dropping below zero across the north and north-east we’ve all had to wrap up warm.

But no one has done it as cutely as this week’s winner Mojo in Ullapool after she sneaked under Phoebe Ross’s dressing gown.

It was a close run race this week with plenty more adorable pets navigating through the winter chill and making our gallery below a joy to look through and put together.

From the ragdoll lynx Choo Choo dramatically strutting through the snow to the tiny pup Phoebe donning a festive hat there’s plenty to love in this week’s collection of north and north-east pets.

If that’s how happy it makes you, we want to run in the fields near Brechin too! Joyous Nyla lives her best life with Fiona Beattie.
Small but perfectly formed Prada lives up to the designer name by bringing the glamour to Broughty Ferry with Michelle Ballingall from Dundee.
Love actually is all around in Coupar Angus! Kirstie Welsh’s perfect pair, Freya the lurcher and Juno the Siamese cat, get in the festive spirit and share a Christmas kiss.
OK, OK! We did it! We broke into the treats! We can’t help but confess when Rena looks at us like that! The lovely lass lives with Ruta Kosko in Peterhead.
We suspect Rosie the cavapoo pup is the softest thing in the world, and wish we were in Westhill with Julie Crichton to check!
Think you know how to really relax? Think again! Lovely Lenny demonstrates how to truly embrace comfort in Rachael Kelman’s adorable photo from Rothes, Moray.
Hilltop heroes Fidget and Amber are on top of the world after conquering Bennachie with Bob Anderson from Aboyne.
How nice of Helen Mackenzie to set up this giant cat toy in her house! Gorgeous Gizmo channels some festive spirit and gets to grip with the Christmas tree in Aviemore.
Anne Taylor tells us Tibetan terrier Dee was delighted to win a Christmas treat, but she doesn’t say what for. We assume the Inverurie beauty was named bestest cutie with the finest fringe in the land!
Where’s Hamza Yassin when you need him? Spectacular ragdoll lynx Choo Choo channels the wildlife documentary drama as he strides in the snow with Jen Brown in Muir of Ord.
Marvellous Mishy is clearly after something in Knock, Moray... Question is, just how many treats will her amazing eyes get Lisa Robertson to dish out?
More than just a pretty face, the splendid Violet looks proud as punch to be helping David Reid turn the hay in Kingswells. We think all jobs should have a canine assistant!
Now, that’s what you call a Christmas hat! Wouldn’t the world be a brighter place if we were all a bit more Phoebe and wore hats as big as ourselves with this much style? The pint-sized pup perfects festive fashion at Alison Duncan’s in Aberdeen.
We all wish we had a fur coat as wonderful as Luna’s this winter. The eight-month-old is a Norwegian forest cat, though, so Dufftown is probably quite balmy for Christine Forbes’s gorgeous companion!
There is almost too much adorability to cope with in Gemma Scott’s Dundee home! Her rabbit Mae and daughter Katie both top the cuteness charts.
If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

