Clover and Clive, Sienna and Pugsley are looking for new homes – can you help?

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Clover and Clive, Sienna and Pugsley.

Clover and Clive

Clover and Clive are the sweetest pair of Staffordshire bull terriers who are ready to find a fun, loving, and experienced new family.

They are smart wee cookies, who already know some basic commands – and are quick to learn new tricks (as long as there is a tasty treat involved).

They still need to work on their training, so the Scottish SPCA is looking for a new owner who will be dedicated to keeping this up with them and work on their socialisation.

They are looking for an adult only home, who have Staffy experience and will enjoy showing them what the world has to offer with lots of adventures and new experiences.

If you can give this duo their new home, please apply here.

Sienna

Sienna is a beautiful cat ready to find her forever home.

She enjoys going on your lap, getting cuddles and will stretch out her paw on to you when you’re giving her fuss on her cat tree.

She is very affectionate and will rub against your legs. At times, she will give the occasional hiss when she’s had enough attention or whilst getting picked up but nothing more.

Sienna would be best suited to either an adult only home or one with older children where she can get all the attention for herself.

She would like a home with outdoor access to explore once settled.

If you can give Sienna a new home, please apply here.

Pugsley

Pugsley is a young, inquisitive rabbit who is who is often found running around his cubicle at the Scottish SPCA.

Sometimes, he can be a little shy around people so the Scottish SPCA is looking for a new owner who can help build his confidence.

A large enclosure would be needed to allow Pugsley to have his outbursts of energy. He will need plenty of space to exercise, with lots of toys and tunnels to keep him active and entertained.

If you can give Pugsley a new home, please get in touch here.