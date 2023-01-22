Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
January 22, 2023, 6:00 am
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.

Sit back, relax and stick the kettle on for our weekly round-up of six amazing homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness.

12 Woodend Place, Aberdeen

This immaculate family home is in walk-in condition.

Enjoying an enviable location in the sought after west end of the city, this fabulous four-bedroom family home is where magical memories are made.

Extended and upgraded to an exceptional standard throughout, the semi-detached granite property has many key features including an attractive living room with a beautiful bay window and an open plan breakfast kitchen and family room.

Outside, the property is perfect for entertaining with areas of artificial grass, a paved patio and a decked area.

Sleek and stylish, cooking is a glamorous affair in the spacious kitchen.

Offers over £380,000 with Peterkins.

Duff Avenue, Elgin

This spacious property is brimming with character.

With no fewer than 10 bedrooms, putting up visitors would never be a hassle in this delightful Victorian villa.

Located just a short walk from the town centre, the plush property has most recently been used as a guest house but could equally be used as your own private haven.

As well as pristine accommodation, the charming home also has stunning mature gardens.

There’s even space to fit a home gym at this expansive home.

Offers over £525,000 with CCL Property, Elgin.

Concraig Smiddy, Clinterty, Westhill, Aberdeen

This postcard perfect property is beautiful both inside and outside.

Beautiful sunsets overlooking the rolling countryside can be soaked up from this superb five-bedroom forever home.

Dating back to 1850, the converted farmhouse is the perfect blend of old period features – such as exposed brick walls and ceiling beams – and modern interiors.

At the heart of the home is a split level lounge with picturesque views over the stunning scenery.

With spectacular views over the countryside and striking period features, this fantastic home has so much to offer.

Offers over £525,000 with Hamilton Watt & Co.

Mid Meldrum – Lot 1, Drumossie Brae, Inshes, Inverness

Happily ever afters are guaranteed at this stunning Inverness home.

Like something out a storybook, a happy ending is guaranteed in this stunning four-bedroom detached home.

Enjoying a peaceful setting with delightful views across the city and out to the Moray Firth, this substantial home has an imposing split-level sitting room, dining room, an extensive open plan dining kitchen, a breakfast room, conservatory, five bathrooms and a garage with an office/studio.

Al fresco dining can be enjoyed in the landscaped gardens while young adventurers can have fun exploring the mature woodland.

Soak up the beauty of the outdoors from inside this superb sunroom.

9d Broomhill Road, Aberdeen

Soak up views over the city in this plush penthouse apartment.

Live the high life in this beautiful penthouse apartment complete with a private roof terrace.

Sophisticated, stylish and ultra modern, the two-bedroom home has an open plan kitchen, lounge and dining room with patio doors leading out to the private roof terrace.

Location wise, the attractive apartment enjoys a prominent position in the west of the city centre, close to local shops and independent shops and public transport.

With beautiful views like this, staying in will be the new going out.

Offers over £290,000 with James & George Collie.

South Wing, Durris House, Banchory

Durris House exudes character and charm.

Fans of period properties are sure to have their heads turned by this handsome historic home.

Forming about one quarter of a substantial B-listed mansion house, the accommodation is spaced out over three floors and includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Outside, there is a private garden extending to about half an acre which is partially planted close to the house, with the remainder wooded and grassed.

Beautiful period features perfectly blend with modern decor.

Offers over £575,000 with Savills.

 

 

 

 

[[title]]

[[text]]
