Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

Sit back, relax and stick the kettle on for our weekly round-up of six amazing homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness.

12 Woodend Place, Aberdeen

Enjoying an enviable location in the sought after west end of the city, this fabulous four-bedroom family home is where magical memories are made.

Extended and upgraded to an exceptional standard throughout, the semi-detached granite property has many key features including an attractive living room with a beautiful bay window and an open plan breakfast kitchen and family room.

Outside, the property is perfect for entertaining with areas of artificial grass, a paved patio and a decked area.

Offers over £380,000 with Peterkins.

Duff Avenue, Elgin

With no fewer than 10 bedrooms, putting up visitors would never be a hassle in this delightful Victorian villa.

Located just a short walk from the town centre, the plush property has most recently been used as a guest house but could equally be used as your own private haven.

As well as pristine accommodation, the charming home also has stunning mature gardens.

Offers over £525,000 with CCL Property, Elgin.

Concraig Smiddy, Clinterty, Westhill, Aberdeen

Beautiful sunsets overlooking the rolling countryside can be soaked up from this superb five-bedroom forever home.

Dating back to 1850, the converted farmhouse is the perfect blend of old period features – such as exposed brick walls and ceiling beams – and modern interiors.

At the heart of the home is a split level lounge with picturesque views over the stunning scenery.

Offers over £525,000 with Hamilton Watt & Co.

Mid Meldrum – Lot 1, Drumossie Brae, Inshes, Inverness

Like something out a storybook, a happy ending is guaranteed in this stunning four-bedroom detached home.

Enjoying a peaceful setting with delightful views across the city and out to the Moray Firth, this substantial home has an imposing split-level sitting room, dining room, an extensive open plan dining kitchen, a breakfast room, conservatory, five bathrooms and a garage with an office/studio.

Al fresco dining can be enjoyed in the landscaped gardens while young adventurers can have fun exploring the mature woodland.

9d Broomhill Road, Aberdeen

Live the high life in this beautiful penthouse apartment complete with a private roof terrace.

Sophisticated, stylish and ultra modern, the two-bedroom home has an open plan kitchen, lounge and dining room with patio doors leading out to the private roof terrace.

Location wise, the attractive apartment enjoys a prominent position in the west of the city centre, close to local shops and independent shops and public transport.

Offers over £290,000 with James & George Collie.

South Wing, Durris House, Banchory

Fans of period properties are sure to have their heads turned by this handsome historic home.

Forming about one quarter of a substantial B-listed mansion house, the accommodation is spaced out over three floors and includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Outside, there is a private garden extending to about half an acre which is partially planted close to the house, with the remainder wooded and grassed.

Offers over £575,000 with Savills.