Meet Gus, the goggle-wearing collie from Argyll who suffers from an incurable disease

By Louise Glen
March 7, 2023, 6:32 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 8:56 pm
Gus is often seen out on a walk - but can get over excited. Image: Chloe Godliman.
Gus is often seen out on a walk - but can get over excited. Image: Chloe Godliman.

A three-year-old collie who would have been confined to his house during daylight, has been given a lease of life after his owners found a solution to his serious eye condition.

Gus, who came to live with Chloe and Joe Godliman when he was only 10 weeks old, was found to have lesions in his eye when he was around a year old.

The couple who now live in the Oban area, but lived in Skye at the time, rushed their pet to the vet after spotting a pink area in his eye.

After tests the vet delivered the bad news that Gus was suffering from a condition called pannus.

Pannus or chronic superficial keratitis is an immune-mediated condition affecting the cornea or clear part of the eye.

No sunlight

It is a hereditary condition that is particularly prevalent in German shepherds, Belgian Tervurens and collies, and normally happens when dogs are middle aged.

Mrs Godliman was devastated by the news, and trawled the web for more information about the condition, and what could be done.

Joe and Gus on a walk. Image: Chloe Godliman.

In many cases, dogs were so badly impacted by the disease that they would not be able to go out in sunlight, and for many it leaves them blind.

Mrs Godliman, 28, said: “We returned from New Zealand to live back in the UK at the start of the pandemic, and like many people we wanted a dog.

“We both grew up with collies and we were lost without one.”

“We found a dog through friends that needed to be rehomed when he was only 10 weeks old, as he didn’t fit in with the family who he had gone to live with – so we brought him home and he has been with us ever since.”

The couple, who moved to Skye, love the outdoors, mountain climbing and mountain biking around Scotland. As Gus got older he joined the couple on their adventures.

It was then that Mrs Godliman discovered that her “Big Friendly Gus” had something pink in his eye. She describes it as a lesion.

She immediately phoned her vet in Skye, where she and her family are based.

A normal life

She said: “The vets were incredible, they saw us almost immediately and did thorough checks on Gus. But we were told that while the condition was treatable, there would need to be a change to Gus’ lifestyle.”

Dogs that suffer from pannus need to stay out of UV light and avoid high altitudes. Many dogs that have the condition are simply unable to go out during the day.

They are also on medication such as antibiotics and steroids drops.

“We were determined to find a solution that allowed Gus to lead as normal a life as possible,” the mum-of-one said.

It was then that the couple found Rex Specs, a Colorado based company that sell specialist lens and eyewear for dogs.

The company was set up by the owners of a German shepherd dog who suffered from the same condition.

She said: “I was really relieved, I felt like all the worry was answered and we had a solution.

“I had never seen a dog wearing goggles before, apart from once when we were out mountain biking – but I just knew we could make it work.”

Mrs Godliman said she now wants to raise awareness so that other people can get the help they need for their dogs.

Gus is an adventurous dog. Image: Chloe Godliman.

She said: “The eyewear isn’t cheap – it’s about £200 for the goggles and then around £10 for the lens.

“Dogs only really need to wear them in the summer. Medication is still required but it is more manageable.

Mirror lens

“Last year Gus had mirror lenses and they caused people to pay a lot of attention to him.

She continued: “People are very inquisitive when it comes to Gus, and we know it is unusual – but he sometimes gets over stimulated so we are going to get a medical lanyard that lets people know.

“Sometimes the attention can be too much for him, and as I have my baby with me – it can be difficult to manage.

Gus is now used to wearing his specs. Image Chloe Godliman.

“He is a wonderful dog, into everything and terrified of sheep and cows. It is unthinkable that he would not be allowed out if we hadn’t caught it, or that by the age of three he would be blind.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows there is a solution to this condition – Gus is living his best life, and so are we.”

