New dog agility park Let’Em Aff prepares to welcome first visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

New dog agility park Let’Em Aff prepares to welcome first visitors

The dog park will be a sanctuary where owners can let their pet run free on the equipment.

By Cameron Roy
Lilly the Golden Irish enjoys the Let'Em Aff Dog Park in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Lilly the Golden Irish enjoys the Let'Em Aff Dog Park in Ellon. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

A new dog agility park in Ellon will give pet owners the chance to let their dogs run wild and free.

Let’Em Aff dog park will be opening its doors to the public for the first time on Monday, July 10.

Visitors will be able to visit a dedicated agility park, located near Meiklemill Industrial Estate, next to the old Formartine and Buchan railway footpath.

The other park on offer is extra large and has a sand pit, mounds, slides, tunnels and jumps for your pet to get mucky in.

Furry friends will also be able to enjoy a number of sensory activities, such as sniffy tubes and areas of grass left wild.

Cassie the Beagle explores Let’Em Aff’s facilities. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Both enclosures have high fences with 1ft buried into the ground so any pets with escape ambitions are kept safe and secure.

The owners, both from Ellon, believe the town needs the facility as there is a lack of places where dogs can be let off the lead safely.

Who is behind the Let’Em Aff Dog Park?

The Let’Em Aff dog park has been set up by best friends Harrie Bell and Nicol Stewart.

They first met at Ellon Academy where they went to school together.

Mr Bell, 29, served in the army for 10 years as an ammunition technician and carried out bomb disposals all over the world.

Let’Em Aff’s Harrie Bell and Nicol Stewart with Cassie, Nova, Lilly and Ella. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

He currently works for the Halo Trust which is the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance charity.

Mr Stewart, 29, is an engineer by trade and used his skills as a “perfectionist” to design and construct the park.

Sheldon the Lurcher enjoying the park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Own dogs ‘an inspiration’ for park

The men have both owned dogs their whole lives, but say they always seem to attract the “crazy ones” to become part of the family.

They usually adopt rescues or ex-working dogs. Mr Bell has the “world’s naughtiest Beagle” Cassie, and “super-intelligent” German Shepherd Collie cross Nova.

Whereas Mr Stewart has an Irish Setter Golden Retriever cross Lily and ex-working Spaniel Ella.

Let’Em Aff’s Nicol Stewart and Harrie Bell with Lilly and Nova. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Park features dog memorial garden

However, a previous dog they both knew well will also be making its mark on the park.

Earlier this year, beloved Collie Millie, who was born deaf and with special needs, died.

In her memory, the owners have decided to set up Millie’s corner memorial garden, which will give visitors a chance to leave a name tag for their own pooches which have died.

There will be no fee, but those leaving a name tag will be invited to donate to a dog charity affiliated with the park.

Tags on Millie’s corner memorial wall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The dog park is community and charity focused and gives free monthly sessions to Mrs Murray’s Cats and Dogs home.

In the future, the park plans on teaming up with local businesses to offer some great deals as well as one day opening a third field.

Customers looking to try out the field should use the Let’Em Aff Facebook page or the website.

More from Press and Journal

Giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, Aberdeen, looking towards Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
What A Week: The Granite Mile reimagined and mutant midges the movie
Oban Camanachd's Matthew Sloss challenges Kingussie's Robert Mabon. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Oban Camanachd forward Matthew Sloss
Durn House is located on Durn Road in Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Expect charm, elegance and diverse seasonal menus at 18th century Durn House in Portsoy
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Kris Neish was found guilty during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting women and teenager avoids prison sentence
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel through Edinburgh (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald and Times Group/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Talk about privilege - King Charlie gets two birthdays AND two…
Hoy, Orkney
What we learned this week: Orkney debate, King Charles in Scotland and more woes…
Sharon Burgess
Aberdeen Performing Arts: new CEO Sharon Burgess says city has 'captured my heart'
Camusdarach car park, Arisaig, Lochaber.
Controversial application to extend Camusdarach car park withdrawn after local opposition
German tourists outside St Machar Bar in Old Aberdeen.
'It's better than Edinburgh!' A day in the life of a cruise ship visitor…
A burger, bun and a sugary drink might be tasty but not something to have too much of. Image: Shutterstock.
Yvie Burnett reflects on real life shared with readers