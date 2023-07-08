New dog agility park Let’Em Aff prepares to welcome first visitors

A new dog agility park in Ellon will give pet owners the chance to let their dogs run wild and free.

Let’Em Aff dog park will be opening its doors to the public for the first time on Monday, July 10.

Visitors will be able to visit a dedicated agility park, located near Meiklemill Industrial Estate, next to the old Formartine and Buchan railway footpath.

The other park on offer is extra large and has a sand pit, mounds, slides, tunnels and jumps for your pet to get mucky in.

Furry friends will also be able to enjoy a number of sensory activities, such as sniffy tubes and areas of grass left wild.

Both enclosures have high fences with 1ft buried into the ground so any pets with escape ambitions are kept safe and secure.

The owners, both from Ellon, believe the town needs the facility as there is a lack of places where dogs can be let off the lead safely.

Who is behind the Let’Em Aff Dog Park?

The Let’Em Aff dog park has been set up by best friends Harrie Bell and Nicol Stewart.

They first met at Ellon Academy where they went to school together.

Mr Bell, 29, served in the army for 10 years as an ammunition technician and carried out bomb disposals all over the world.

He currently works for the Halo Trust which is the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance charity.

Mr Stewart, 29, is an engineer by trade and used his skills as a “perfectionist” to design and construct the park.

Own dogs ‘an inspiration’ for park

The men have both owned dogs their whole lives, but say they always seem to attract the “crazy ones” to become part of the family.

They usually adopt rescues or ex-working dogs. Mr Bell has the “world’s naughtiest Beagle” Cassie, and “super-intelligent” German Shepherd Collie cross Nova.

Whereas Mr Stewart has an Irish Setter Golden Retriever cross Lily and ex-working Spaniel Ella.

Park features dog memorial garden

However, a previous dog they both knew well will also be making its mark on the park.

Earlier this year, beloved Collie Millie, who was born deaf and with special needs, died.

In her memory, the owners have decided to set up Millie’s corner memorial garden, which will give visitors a chance to leave a name tag for their own pooches which have died.

There will be no fee, but those leaving a name tag will be invited to donate to a dog charity affiliated with the park.

The dog park is community and charity focused and gives free monthly sessions to Mrs Murray’s Cats and Dogs home.

In the future, the park plans on teaming up with local businesses to offer some great deals as well as one day opening a third field.

Customers looking to try out the field should use the Let’Em Aff Facebook page or the website.