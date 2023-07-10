Meet north-east Angus, Saskia and Rocket who are looking for new homes

Three north-east pets are looking for their forever homes.

The team at the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aberdeenshire is currently looking to rehome an affectionate dog, a beautiful rabbit and an energetic ferret.

Helping hundreds of dogs, cats and other animals find homes every year, the rehoming centre at Drumoak is hoping to find a new family for Angus, Saskia and Rocket.

Angus

One-year-old puppy Angus is an affectionate and energetic boy who can be quite boisterous at times, but will curl up with you for a cuddle after a long day of fun adventures.

He loves to play fetch and do zoomies in the garden, so an experienced owner would be the perfect fit for him.

His new owner should have experience with larger dogs.

If you would like to give Angus a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Saskia

Saskia the rabbit is currently looking for an owner to help her come out of her shell as she can be a bit nervous at times.

According to the team, Saskia can also be a little sassy as she is not afraid to tell you when she is not happy, with a little bunny stomp or two.

Her new owner needs to be someone who can easily read rabbit body language so that they can tell when it is all getting a bit much for Saskia.

She will require a large enclosure with lots of activities. She can live indoors or outdoors, and could possibly live with a companion bunny.

If you can give Saskia her new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Rocket

Rocket is an energetic ferret who the team at the rehoming centre say will make for a fantastic pet.

He is very well behaved and can often be found chilling out after a day of exploring and playing with his favourite toys.

Rocket is a fun and loving ferret who will need a large enclosure, with lots of toys and activities to keep him entertained throughout the day.

If you think you can rehome Rocket, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.