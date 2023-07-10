Meet north-east Angus, Saskia and Rocket who are looking for new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet north-east Angus, Saskia and Rocket who are looking for new homes

Three north-east pets are searching for their forever homes.

By Shanay Taylor
Angus the dog is searching for a new home.
Angus is currently looking for a new home. Image: Scottish SPCA.

The team at the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aberdeenshire is currently looking to rehome an affectionate dog, a beautiful rabbit and an energetic ferret.

Helping hundreds of dogs, cats and other animals find homes every year, the rehoming centre at Drumoak is hoping to find a new family for Angus, Saskia and Rocket.

Angus

One-year-old puppy Angus is an affectionate and energetic boy who can be quite boisterous at times, but will curl up with you for a cuddle after a long day of fun adventures.

He loves to play fetch and do zoomies in the garden, so an experienced owner would be the perfect fit for him.

His new owner should have experience with larger dogs.

If you would like to give Angus a new home, apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Saskia the bunny is looking for a new home.
Saskia the bunny is looking for a new home. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Saskia

Saskia the rabbit is currently looking for an owner to help her come out of her shell as she can be a bit nervous at times.

According to the team, Saskia can also be a little sassy as she is not afraid to tell you when she is not happy, with a little bunny stomp or two.

Her new owner needs to be someone who can easily read rabbit body language so that they can tell when it is all getting a bit much for Saskia.

She will require a large enclosure with lots of activities. She can live indoors or outdoors, and could possibly live with a companion bunny.

If you can give Saskia her new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Rocket the ferret is looking for a new home.
Rocket the ferret is looking for a new home. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Rocket

Rocket is an energetic ferret who the team at the rehoming centre say will make for a fantastic pet.

He is very well behaved and can often be found chilling out after a day of exploring and playing with his favourite toys.

Rocket is a fun and loving ferret who will need a large enclosure, with lots of toys and activities to keep him entertained throughout the day.

If you think you can rehome Rocket, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

