Meet Lorenzo, Gaia, Goose and Angus who are looking for their forever homes

Three pets who are being looked after by the Scottish SPCA in Aberdeenshire are searching for their forever homes.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak work tirelessly to find animals a new home – with demand higher than ever due to soaring household bills.

This week’s Pets of the Week are a handsome cat, two sweet kitten sisters and an adorable dog.

Lorenzo

Once this lovely boy gets to know you, he loves rubbing up against your legs and getting strokes.

He can be a little shy of new people and sudden movements, therefore staff at the centre think he would be happiest in an adult only home or one with older children.

Lorenzo has previously enjoyed outside access, therefore once he is settled in to his new home he should be offered the same again.

He has an old, healed pelvis injury that does not impact his mobility at all, however due to this, and his previous location, a quiet, rural home is required for him.

Lorenzo would be happiest as the only animal in his new home.

If you would like to take Lorenzo home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Gaia and Goose

This lovely pair are just like any kittens, they love playing with toys, each other and getting up to mischief.

They can still be a little shy of people, but once they are in their new home, they are sure to grow in confidence rapidly.

Gaia and Goose would be happiest as the only animals in their new home and in an adult only home or one with older children, due to their temperaments.

Once they are old enough they would enjoy outdoor access in a quiet location where they can find their feet.

If you would like to take Gaia and Goose home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Angus

Angus, an adorable one-year-old crossbreed, is looking for an active home with a family who can keep up with his energy but also snuggle up with him in the evening.

He loves playing fetch and doing zoomies, so a secure garden would be ideal for him.

The canine loves people and enjoys the company of other well mannered dogs.

Angus could live with a dog companion pending a successful introduction at the centre.

The bouncy lad does not know his own size, so the rehoming centre would like his new owners to have some experience with larger dogs.

If you would like to take Angus home, please apply via the SSPCA website.