Meet Lucia, Kingsley, his siblings and Laura and Lisa who are looking for their forever homes

Six pets who are being looked after by the Scottish SPCA in Aberdeenshire are searching for their forever homes.

The team at the charity’s rehoming centre in Drumoak work tirelessly to find animals a new home – with demand higher than ever due to soaring household bills.

This week’s Pets of the Week include four cute kittens and two goat sisters.

Lucia

Lucia is an adorable kitten who is ready to find her forever home.

The cat has a sweet nature and will immediately want to come up on to your lap where she will settle down for a snooze or start rolling over on to her back.

She likes playing with her toys or even just with her own tail and has so much love to give to her new family.

A lovely confident girl, Lucia would like to find a home with quiet outdoor access and could live in a home with children who have been around cats before.

As well as this, she could potentially live with a cat friendly dog and other cats if they have lived with cats previously.

If you would like to take Lucia home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Kingsley and his siblings Kimi and Kiwi

Kinglsey and his two siblings are ready to find their forever homes.

These kittens love to get up to mischief and like all good kittens love playing with toys.

Kingsley is a confident boy who is ready to find his forever home as an individual and would fit in well with a younger cat who would match his energy levels or a dog that has previously lived with cats.

His sisters Kimi and Kiwi are slightly shyer than he is, therefore staff at the centre are looking to rehome them as a pair and as the only animals in the household.

As they can still be a little wary of sudden movements, these kittens would be happy in an adult only home or one with older children.

Once Kimi and Kiwi are old enough, they would enjoy exploring the outside in a quiet, rural location.

If you would like to take Kingsley or Kimi and Kiwi home, please apply via the SSPCA website.

Laura and Lisa

Laura and Lisa are two gorgeous Boer goats that are looking for a knowledgeable forever goat home together.

There is never a dull moment with these two girls around, as when they are not shouting for food, cuddles, walks and attention, they enjoy sunbathing on top of their shelter and playing in their paddock together.

They like to come in at nights and enjoy their routine of going for walks around the fields on their leads to nibble at all the tasty things in the hedgerows.

Both girls have different personalities, while Laura is more quiet and well behaved, Lisa has a bit more of a mind of her own.

Although both are very sweet natured and love human company, they can from time to time be a bit cheeky and have a little headbutt.

Due to this reason, the SSPCA is looking for an adult only home or one with older children.

The new owner will require a home that has a CPH number and can offer suitable shelter and goat proof fencing.

If you would like to take Laura and Lisa home, please apply via the SSPCA website.