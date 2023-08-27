Gallery: A look back at life in Aberchirder over the last 60 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: A look back at life in Aberchirder over the last 60 years

We've gone through our archives of Aberchirder to show a snapshot of life in the historic community of Foggie over the last 60 years.

By Kirstie Waterston
Aberchirder, better known as Foggie, is one of the north-east’s notable ‘planned towns’ of the 18th Century.

The town in historic Banffshire will celebrate its 260th anniversary next year after it was established by a local laird in 1764.

In March 1764, an advertisement appeared in the P&J’s forerunner, the Aberdeen Journal, informing the public that Alexander Gordon of Auchintoul wanted to build a village.

He wished to build a grid-plan community on the high road between Huntly and Banff on part of his estate near Auchintoul House.

It was initially called  ‘Foggieloan’, derived from the the old croft on which the square was set out. The site is occupied by the Fife Arms today.

In 1823 the laird renamed it Aberchirder; the ancient name of the parish of Marnoch.

But to locals, it’s still known as Foggie.

Aberchirder may have grown and changed over the years, but its sense of community remains.

We’ve opened the archives and taken a look back at Aberchirder over the last 60 years.

Pictures: Memories of Aberchirder

1983: Flower show jam judges Frances and Edith Proctor (aunt and niece) give sisters Suzanne (9) and Amanda (7) Christie, of Taylor Drive, a taste of some winning jams. Image: DC Thomson
1981: The dahlias were a sight to behold at the Aberchirder show with Aberdeen cut flower judges William Ledingham, left, and John Williamson put to the test in this section. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Aberchirder youngsters had been entertained by the Church of Scotland Summer Mission group from West Scotland. Pictured outside the Marnoch Church Hall practicing their music, with Gordon Stevenson on guitar. Third from left (middle row) is team leader Ray Thomson. Image: DC Thomson
1981: A bonnie view of Aberchirder in the snow on a January day. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Aberchirder square and fountain. The burgh was laid out in 1764 on a grid plan with three long parallel streets centred by the square. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Vegetable judges Robert Greenlaw, right, and Essle Watt examining an onion watched by, from left, show president Neil Mutch, Jimmy Moggach, James Bowie and James Addison. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Plans were afoot to modernise a centuries-old category C-listed building in Aberchirder and make it one of the most modern hotels in the area. The Commercial Hotel’s new owner, George McKenzie, and his wife Jenny, were hoping to retain the character of the building which started life as farm cottages. Image: DC Thomson
1963: Two gentleman passing time in the square at Aberchirder. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Arts and crafts judge Sheena McKay looks over some of the rag doll entries with with other officials and visitors to Aberchirder Show watching with interest. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Judge James Reid casts a critical eye over one of the begonia blooms while members, left to right, Catherine Stephen, Charlie Henderson and John Gregor watch at Foggie Show. Image: DC Thomson
1963: The approach to Foggie from the Huntly road looking along South Street, perched above the sloping fields on the south side of the little town sometimes called ”the shore”. Image: DC Thomson

 

1983: Pot plant judges William Ledingham, left, and John Williamson (right holding flowers), examine an Foggie Show flower entry with their attendants James Smith, Charles Henderson, and John Gregor. Image: DC Thomson

