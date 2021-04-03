Aberdeen’s The Craftsman Company is known for its independent single-origin coffees

Curating a selection of artisan coffees, craft beers, and simple but wholesome dishes, The Craftsman Company is also known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Passionate about bringing independent coffees and beers to north-east foodies, the stylish cafe, located on Guild Street, used to be frequented by many drinks enthusiasts.

Nowadays, due to current restrictions in place, locals can still buy single-origin coffees or order tasty drinks and mouth-watering dishes for takeaway.

The Craftsman Company’s general manager Garry Russell, who worked in the golf retail industry prior to joining team Craftsman almost four years ago, said that like every other business, the city centre cafe was also “greatly” affected by coronavirus.

He said: “While this has thrown up many challenges, I am very proud of the way we are continually adapting our business and continue to thrive.

“We currently offer our breakfast rolls, coffees and pizzas for takeaway every Tuesday – Saturday.

“They have proved to be very popular and the pizzas are a hit with the locals.”

The Craftsman Company started offering its deliciously-looking pizzas back in July.

Garry said: “They are handcrafted with everything made in house. The dough is out of this world – it’s amazing what you can do with four ingredients.”

Under normal circumstances, the cafe would offer a wide variety of hot, cold and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the venue.

Garry said: “Our coffees are single-origin and are roasted in house.

“Our beers are carefully selected and change on a weekly basis.

“We are known for our extensive gin selection and try to work with independent Scottish distilleries. This also shines through in the cocktails that we offer.”

Garry said that not only is the venue’s Espresso Martini the most ordered cocktail in the cafe, but it is also his personal favourite.

He said: “It allows us to combine our passion for coffee and alcohol and this shines through in the end product. The different origins of coffee allow us to make this the best in town.”

The café currently has nine different single-origin coffees available for sale both in the cafe and online.

Garry said: “We are proud to say that all our beans are speciality grade Arabica beans which we roast in small batches in house.

“All of our beans have different flavour profiles – from chocolate nutty roasts to wine fruity roasts.

“This means that everyone can find something that suits their taste.

“We also recently rebranded all of our coffee bag labels to a more comprehensive and eye-catching design.

“All our beans are available in house and also on our newly established online market where we showcase our products as well as welcome other small independent business to showcase their craftsmanship.”

Garry is proud to support other small north-east businesses and food producers.

He said: “Food-wise, we work with the likes of The Breadmaker and From Bakery Lane – both of whom have some lovely products that fit in with our ethos.

“We try do the same with our drinks and have the likes of Esker, House of Botanicals, Fierce Beer and Brew Toon to name a few.

“We are very lucky with such amazing producers on our doorstep.”

The Craftsman Company also offers a variety of coffee subscriptions.

The general manager said: “The monthly Craftsman coffee subscription has proven to be popular.

“For this, we offer a monthly rotation of The Craftsman Company single-origin beans delivered straight to your door.

“The subscription is fully adaptable from a choice of coffee beans, or a surprise me option, to the weight, grind size and also the duration of the service.

“It’s a great way of making sure you never run out, but it is also a great gift idea.”

While Garry is pleased with the great variety of drinks The Craftsman Company has on offer, he is certain it’s the cafe’s staff that make The Craftsman stand out.

He said: “I would say that people are at the heart of what we do.

“We have a passionate team that has a wonderfully creative skillset and this allows us to bring many different elements to our offerings.

“We currently employ about 12 staff at the moment, but as things begin to open up again, we will look to add to the team.

“I don’t think we have a good team – I know we have the best team.

“Everything that we do stems from all the amazing people that we work with.

“Adding that together with our loyal customers brings something quite unique to what Aberdeen has to offer.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, we have a great wee community spirit at The Craftsman and it is great to get to know so many new friends.”

Visit www.thecraftsmancompany.com for more information and to shop

See how Garry got on in our round of quick-fire questions below.

What’s your customer icebreaker?

Nothing unusual. A smile and a bit of chat to help our customers feel relaxed and at home. I would imagine a lot of people would say a bit too much chat.

It’s the end of your shift – what do you pour yourself?

Usually a nice cold beer – it depends on what the draft list is at that time. I have been known to wash this down with a cheeky wee bourbon – all rumours, of course!

If you were a drink, what would you be?

A good quality bourbon. Strong, sharp and to the point.

Most unusual drink request?

I once had a customer order a glass of prosecco and then added a That Boutique-y Spit Roasted Pineapple Gin to it. Not going to lie, it was pretty good.

What would the theme song to your average shift be?

It’s got to be a bit of ‘Danger Zone’. Some may say it’s like a night out with me.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Plenty. I have a keg of Brew Toon on at the moment. Throw in a few nice bottles of wine, some No3 Gin and a few cracking drams and I think we are set.

Best food and drink pairing?

Without a doubt, it would have to be a locally-sourced fillet steak with a bottle of Felino Malbec

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks are there with you?

Would go with No3 Gin, a good quality bourbon and an Amaretto sour. Sign me up.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen. What would that be?

It would have to be a Whisky Old Fashioned. Strong, robust and to the point.