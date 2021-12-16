Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What judges will be looking for at Society Awards 2022

By Ellie House
December 16, 2021, 11:45 am
Craig Wilson the Kilted Chef, owner of Eat at the Green won Restaurant/Cafe of the Year for Society Awards 2020.
We’ve been shouting about it loud and proud, and we’re not about to stop anytime soon.

Preparations for The Society Awards 2022, in association with Aberdeen Inspired, are well underway, and we’re counting down the days to March 31.

You’ll have to wait a little longer to find out where all the razzle and dazzle will be taking place, but rest assured we’re very excited to unveil our venue.

I’m also so pleased to say that the applications have been flooding in, with so much variety and passion from those who want to be in with a chance of winning.

But glitz and glam aside, what is the night really all about?

The awards aim to recognise and reward hard working businesses within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire ‘s retail, well being, lifestyle, food and drink sectors.

There’s plenty of categories to choose from, get entering

You have until midnight on January 7 to get your application in. Although it may seem ages away, there’s less than a month to go.

Whether you have numerous employees or you run things single handily, I want to hear from you.

As we count down to the closing date, we’ll be taking a closer look at categories.

In our second instalment, we’re talking about food, drink, and a brand spanking new addition.

Drinks Business of the Year

Exceling in their field of expertise, this award goes to a  business in Aberdeen or the Shire, which is successfully selling within the region – possibly even expanding further afield.

From home brewers to established distillers, the winner of this category will boast a stand-out brand.

We aren’t necessarily looking at alcohol for this category. It could be coffee, kombucha, or even a special brand of tea.

Whatever your drinks business, you’ve got to be in it to win it.

We caught up with the 2020 winner, after a fantastic night was held virtually and Boozy Events was crowned the winner.

Gregor Sey and Cammy Esson were victorious at the virtual Society Awards.

Gregor Sey, who is director of the company, believes the award was an incredible boost for his staff.

In a fast-growing business, you rarely get time to stop and appreciate the work you’ve done,” said Gregor.

“Winning the Society Award for Drinks Business of the Year in 2020 was an amazing achievement and was a testament to the work my team had done to get us there. Since winning the award in 2020, the business has grown substantially and entered dozens of new markets, I feel that winning the award played a role in motivating the team and I to achieve that.”

And next to our Eco Award, a new category which I am particularly excited about.

The Eco Award

This award will go to an independent business in Aberdeen or the Shire who has made considerable strides to be environmentally friendly, both in offerings to customers and how the business is ran day to day.

We’re on the look out for a business which cares for the planet

As we face the daily devastation of climate crisis and the agreements made at COP26 in Glasgow, we know that so many of you are fighting to be environmentally friendly.

From a refillery store to a clothes swap shop, some incredible initiatives have already featured on these pages. Could you be next? There’s only one way to find out, get entering.

And finally we have Food Business of the Year.

Food Business of the Year

From producing their own products to serving up dishes using some of the best local produce, this award is for any business in Aberdeen or the Shire that satisfies the appetite of hungry north-east customers.

From small businesses or larger firms with products stocked in stores, to restaurants who have adapted their business models to continue trading through difficult times.  The winner of this category will be passionate about what they do, and will have established an exciting brand with loyal customers.

Not only will they champion what they do, but they will be adaptable to market trends too.

Our 2020 winner was Amity Fish Company, who were able to develop friendships with other brands as a result of the awards.

Jimmy Buchan of Amity Fish Company, who were crowned Food Business of the Year in 2020

Jimmy Buchan, who is managing director said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be awarded Food Business of the Year in 2020, particularly during a year which changed our business so drastically.

“To be recognised by local awards such as Society means a lot as it not only helped raise our profile further to reach new potential customers but helped us develop great friendships with fellow nominees such as Smoke and Soul, Pigs Wings and Vegan Bay Baker. “

“It was an honour to be shortlisted alongside them, never mind win. We appreciate what society does do put the spotlight on local businesses such as ours.”

So there you have it folks, you know what to do. Entry is free, and you can enter via www.aberdeensocietyawards.co.uk.

