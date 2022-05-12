Raspberry, peach and prosecco jam cupcakes anyone? Meet the cupcake queen of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sinking my teeth into the light fluffy sponge oozing with prosecco flavoured jam and homemade icing – almost too pretty to eat – was a sugar rush like no other.

In fact Sarah Thake’s cupcakes were so good that a military style operation was deployed to protect them from being demolished in the office (I did reluctantly share them out with my co-workers in the end).

From vanilla cupcakes with blueberry jam to the black forest gateaux style chocolate with cherry jam, Sarah’s Instagrammably pretty but most importantly delicious cupcakes are the talking point of many an afternoon across Aberdeen.

Keen to find out her recipe for sweet success, Society caught up with Sarah to find out all about her tasty new venture, Little Fox Cupcakes which she set up in November.

Have you always been a keen baker?

Ye,s I’ve always baked for family and friends and for birthdays and special occasions. We moved to Ardoe in 2007 and after some renovations to the house, we ended up with a nice kitchen so it gave me more of an incentive to do more baking.

The first time I baked a lot of cakes was over 10 years ago for my mum’s 80th birthday.

When did you take your baking to the next level?

I worked in human resources in the oil and gas industry but I gave it up about 10 years ago to have more time with my mum because she’s at home on her own and I wanted more of a work life balance.

But it was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to do something a little bit more creative but I just didn’t really know what. Then last year, one of my friend’s mums was getting married.

It was just a small wedding out at Banchory Lodge. I said as I gift “why don’t I make some cakes” and they said that would be lovely. So I then thought “right I’ve got to up my icing game a bit”.

So I went and had a look online and looked at Pinterest just to get some ideas and did it and they turned out quite nice. Last year I started doing it a bit more regularly and really getting into the different decorating styles.

Initially, it was just friends and family but people started to order from me for parties or events or even to take to friends for afternoon tea.

Can you tell us about your cupcakes?

The vanilla with the raspberry peach and prosecco jam is very popular one. There’s also a cinnamon and ginger cupcake and I do chocolate cupcake too which I sometimes make with a black cherry jam so that has a black forest gateaux vibe which is quite nice.

I also make lemon drizzle and carrot cake cupcakes. My chocolate banana cupcakes are my nephew’s favourite.

What’s your most popular cupcake?

Everybody seems to like the vanilla with the raspberry, peach and prosecco jam cupcake – it goes down very well. They’re all quite popular and people can mix and match their cupcakes.

Do you use local suppliers for your ingredients?

Yes, I tasted jam from Coreen’s Country Kitchen during an afternoon tea in lockdown and it was the most amazing raspberry peach and prosecco jam. So I contacted her and now I use some of her jams in my cakes.

Who is your best customer?

My whole family have been a great support especially my husband Conrad and my mum, Judy Alexander as she buys cakes for everything that she possibly can.

My mum recently went back to her hair salon after not going through Covid and she asked me to make cakes for her to bring in to the salon.

My mum is 90 but a young 90 as she loves her fashion and getting out and about.

She also recently asked me to bake cakes for the staff at her doctor’s surgery as a thank you. She’s had cancer twice, the last time it was breast cancer about 15 years ago so she went through that and came out the other side.

She didn’t have to use the Anchor Unit (a collective of specialised cancer and haematology wards and clinics within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary) but when the Friends of Anchor charity launched Courage on the Catwalk I nominated her for that so she took part in the first year of the catwalk in 2013.

Where do you find inspiration for your cupcakes?

Initially it was online on sites such as Pinterest. A lot of it was also looking at flowers in bouquets and even in the garden and on walks with the dogs and seeing the different colour combinations.

The other night I was watching Bridgerton (Netflix period TV drama) and some of the colours are amazing. So I get inspiration from the colour palettes of the dresses.

What cupcakes have you got planned for the future?

I’m going to start exploring new flavours because I’m aiming my cupcakes at a more grown up market. I would like to try a chocolate and cardamom cupcake. I also quite like the idea of a tipsy fox, perhaps cupcakes with Baileys (Irish Cream) in it or a little bit of rum.

When you’re not baking how do you like to relax?

I enjoy walking my dogs and pre-Covid I actually joined a choir called Tutti Voices and we’re part of Aberdeen Performing Arts. It’s very therapeutic.

What’s next?

I would definitely like to do more events and get into the boutique wedding area because I think the cakes would be ideal for favours or to accompany a large cake.

I might also do something around the Queen’s Jubilee as I think people will be having afternoon tea and watching all the parades.

How can people order your cakes?

People can contact me through Facebook or email and if they want to have a chat about design or flavours then I can call them or they can call me.

For more information about Little Fox Cupcakes check out her Facebook page.