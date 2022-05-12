Ravenhill named one of the best New Holland dealers in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading farm machinery company in the north and north-east has been named as one of the best New Holland dealers in the UK.

Ravenhill Ltd is the recipient of New Holland’s medium-sized dealer of the year award for 2021.

Each year New Holland presents a number of awards to dealers who sell its products in recognition of their sales efforts and service offering to customers.

“The purpose of these awards is to acknowledge and reward the performance and effort that our dealers put into the service they provide to our customers,” said New Holland’s business director for the UK and Ireland, Pat Smith.

“The past two years have presented a unique challenge, not just in the agricultural machinery sector, but to all of us.”

He added: “That 2021 was a very successful year for New Holland and our dealers shows the excellent teamwork across our whole dealer network.”

Ravenhill’s managing director, Stewart Davidson, welcomed news of the award win and said it was testament to the hard work of the company’s 92 employees.

He said: “It’s recognition of their hard work and effort throughout last year.

“It’s been fantastic; we were up against all the other New Holland dealers in the UK.”

He said sales at the company, which has been a New Holland dealer for 37 years, were strong in 2021 and they had been strong so far this year.

Ravenhill runs six depots across the north and north-east – Dyce, near Aberdeen; Dingwall, Elgin, Maud and Turriff – and it specialises in various brands including New Holland, Kuhn, Dablo and Vaderstad.

Mr Davidson said the company still plans to relocate its Dyce depot to a site at ANM Group’s Thainstone Business Park, near Inverurie, with a view to moving in 2023.

The plans have been long in the pipeline with Ravenhill first announcing the move in January 2015.