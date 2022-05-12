Ravenhill named one of the best New Holland dealers in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ravenhill named one of the best New Holland dealers in UK

By Gemma Mackie
May 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 11:53 am
Ravenhill operates six bases across the north and north-east of Scotland.
Ravenhill operates six bases across the north and north-east of Scotland.

A leading farm machinery company in the north and north-east has been named as one of the best New Holland dealers in the UK.

Ravenhill Ltd is the recipient of New Holland’s medium-sized dealer of the year award for 2021.

Each year New Holland presents a number of awards to dealers who sell its products in recognition of their sales efforts and service offering to customers.

“The purpose of these awards is to acknowledge and reward the performance and effort that our dealers put into the service they provide to our customers,” said New Holland’s business director for the UK and Ireland, Pat Smith.

“The past two years have presented a unique challenge, not just in the agricultural machinery sector, but to all of us.”

He added: “That 2021 was a very successful year for New Holland and our dealers shows the excellent teamwork across our whole dealer network.”

Ravenhill’s managing director, Stewart Davidson, welcomed news of the award win and said it was testament to the hard work of the company’s 92 employees.

He said: “It’s recognition of their hard work and effort throughout last year.

“It’s been fantastic; we were up against all the other New Holland dealers in the UK.”

He said sales at the company, which has been a New Holland dealer for 37 years, were strong in 2021 and they had been strong so far this year.

Ravenhill runs six depots across the north and north-east – Dyce, near Aberdeen; Dingwall, Elgin, Maud and Turriff – and it specialises in various brands including New Holland, Kuhn, Dablo and Vaderstad.

Mr Davidson said the company still plans to relocate its Dyce depot to a site at ANM Group’s Thainstone  Business Park, near Inverurie, with a view to moving in 2023.

The plans have been long in the pipeline with Ravenhill first announcing the move in January 2015.

